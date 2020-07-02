Hive Price Hits $0.21 (HIVE)

Hive (CURRENCY:HIVE) traded down 1.4% against the U.S. dollar during the 24 hour period ending at 23:00 PM ET on July 1st. Over the last week, Hive has traded down 10.4% against the U.S. dollar. One Hive coin can currently be purchased for $0.21 or 0.00002320 BTC on popular cryptocurrency exchanges. Hive has a market capitalization of $64.35 million and $5.37 million worth of Hive was traded on exchanges in the last day.

Here’s how similar cryptocurrencies have performed over the last day:

Metaverse Dualchain Network Architecture (DNA) traded 3.1% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.0064 or 0.00000069 BTC.

LiquidApps (DAPP) traded up 3.5% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0142 or 0.00000154 BTC.

0Chain (ZCN) traded 6.2% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.0929 or 0.00001006 BTC.

Mass Vehicle Ledger (MVL) traded down 15.5% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0003 or 0.00000009 BTC.

BeatzCoin (BTZC) traded 0.9% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.0002 or 0.00000002 BTC.

PHANTOM (XPH) traded 0% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.0002 or 0.00000003 BTC.

Nokencoin (NOKN) traded flat against the dollar and now trades at $0.0163 or 0.00000176 BTC.

AERUM (XRM) traded down 0% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0005 or 0.00000008 BTC.

Hive Coin Profile

HIVE is a coin. It launched on January 26th, 2018. Hive’s total supply is 383,992,470 coins and its circulating supply is 300,622,264 coins. The official website for Hive is hive.io . Hive’s official Twitter account is @blockhive_ee and its Facebook page is accessible here . Hive’s official message board is peakd.com/@hiveio

Buying and Selling Hive

