HorusPay (HORUS) Price Reaches $0.0004

HorusPay (CURRENCY:HORUS) traded up 68.3% against the US dollar during the 24-hour period ending at 21:00 PM E.T. on July 1st. HorusPay has a total market cap of $338,709.25 and approximately $71.00 worth of HorusPay was traded on exchanges in the last 24 hours. In the last week, HorusPay has traded 7.7% lower against the US dollar. One HorusPay token can currently be bought for about $0.0004 or 0.00000004 BTC on exchanges including BigONE and DragonEX.

Here is how similar cryptocurrencies have performed in the last 24 hours:

Tether (USDT) traded up 0% against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00010855 BTC.

XRP (XRP) traded up 1% against the dollar and now trades at $0.18 or 0.00001920 BTC.

Bitcoin SV (BSV) traded 0.6% lower against the dollar and now trades at $156.96 or 0.01701309 BTC.

Binance Coin (BNB) traded 3.2% higher against the dollar and now trades at $15.91 or 0.00172440 BTC.

InnovativeBioresearchClassic (INNBCL) traded up 20.6% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0000 or 0.00000000 BTC.

Chainlink (LINK) traded 4.9% higher against the dollar and now trades at $4.78 or 0.00051821 BTC.

Stellar (XLM) traded 5.1% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.0701 or 0.00000760 BTC.

TRON (TRX) traded 4.4% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.0171 or 0.00000185 BTC.

Neo (NEO) traded 1.7% higher against the dollar and now trades at $10.18 or 0.00110371 BTC.

COZ (COZ) traded up 26.7% against the dollar and now trades at $0.22 or 0.00004541 BTC.

HorusPay Token Profile

HorusPay’s total supply is 1,200,000,000 tokens and its circulating supply is 872,861,114 tokens. HorusPay’s official Twitter account is @horus_pay and its Facebook page is accessible here . The official website for HorusPay is horuspay.io

HorusPay Token Trading

HorusPay can be purchased on the following cryptocurrency exchanges: BigONE and DragonEX. It is usually not possible to purchase alternative cryptocurrencies such as HorusPay directly using US dollars. Investors seeking to acquire HorusPay should first purchase Ethereum or Bitcoin using an exchange that deals in US dollars such as Coinbase, GDAX or Gemini. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Ethereum or Bitcoin to purchase HorusPay using one of the exchanges listed above.

