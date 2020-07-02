HorusPay Reaches One Day Volume of $44.00 (HORUS)

HorusPay (CURRENCY:HORUS) traded up 9.7% against the U.S. dollar during the 24-hour period ending at 19:00 PM ET on July 2nd. In the last seven days, HorusPay has traded 46.3% higher against the U.S. dollar. HorusPay has a market cap of $360,304.06 and approximately $44.00 worth of HorusPay was traded on exchanges in the last 24 hours. One HorusPay token can currently be bought for approximately $0.0004 or 0.00000005 BTC on popular exchanges including BigONE and DragonEX.

Here is how other cryptocurrencies have performed in the last 24 hours:

Get HorusPay alerts:

Tether (USDT) traded up 1.4% against the dollar and now trades at $1.02 or 0.00011121 BTC.

XRP (XRP) traded up 0.3% against the dollar and now trades at $0.18 or 0.00001946 BTC.

Bitcoin SV (BSV) traded 0.7% lower against the dollar and now trades at $156.16 or 0.01709728 BTC.

Binance Coin (BNB) traded 2% lower against the dollar and now trades at $15.53 or 0.00170088 BTC.

InnovativeBioresearchClassic (INNBCL) traded 20.6% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.0000 or 0.00000000 BTC.

Chainlink (LINK) traded up 2.7% against the dollar and now trades at $4.84 or 0.00053032 BTC.

Stellar (XLM) traded down 0.4% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0684 or 0.00000749 BTC.

TRON (TRX) traded 1.3% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.0167 or 0.00000183 BTC.

Neo (NEO) traded 0.9% lower against the dollar and now trades at $10.07 or 0.00110270 BTC.

COZ (COZ) traded 26.7% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.22 or 0.00004541 BTC.

About HorusPay

HorusPay’s total supply is 1,200,000,000 tokens and its circulating supply is 872,861,114 tokens. The official website for HorusPay is horuspay.io . HorusPay’s official Twitter account is @horus_pay and its Facebook page is accessible here

Buying and Selling HorusPay

HorusPay can be traded on these cryptocurrency exchanges: BigONE and DragonEX. It is usually not presently possible to purchase alternative cryptocurrencies such as HorusPay directly using U.S. dollars. Investors seeking to trade HorusPay should first purchase Bitcoin or Ethereum using an exchange that deals in U.S. dollars such as Gemini, Coinbase or Changelly. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Bitcoin or Ethereum to purchase HorusPay using one of the aforementioned exchanges.

