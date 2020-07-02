Houlihan Lokey Inc (NYSE:HLI) Chairman Sells $550,600.00 in Stock

Houlihan Lokey Inc (NYSE:HLI) Chairman Irwin Gold sold 10,000 shares of Houlihan Lokey stock in a transaction on Tuesday, June 30th. The stock was sold at an average price of $55.06, for a total transaction of $550,600.00. Following the sale, the chairman now directly owns 10,000 shares in the company, valued at approximately $550,600. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is available through the SEC website.
Shares of HLI traded up $1.66 during midday trading on Wednesday, hitting $55.64. The company had a trading volume of 775,400 shares, compared to its average volume of 478,839. Houlihan Lokey Inc has a 52 week low of $41.80 and a 52 week high of $64.84. The company’s 50 day moving average price is $59.09 and its 200 day moving average price is $54.42. The company has a quick ratio of 0.98, a current ratio of 0.98 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.16. The stock has a market cap of $3.53 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 19.87 and a beta of 0.72.
Houlihan Lokey (NYSE:HLI) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, May 12th. The financial services provider reported $0.96 EPS for the quarter, beating the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $0.77 by $0.19. Houlihan Lokey had a net margin of 15.85% and a return on equity of 22.67%. The business had revenue of $302.69 million during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $290.19 million. During the same period in the previous year, the business posted $0.86 EPS. The company’s quarterly revenue was up 3.9% on a year-over-year basis. Equities analysts anticipate that Houlihan Lokey Inc will post 2.36 EPS for the current fiscal year.
Several research firms have recently weighed in on HLI. UBS Group boosted their target price on shares of Houlihan Lokey from $55.00 to $66.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research report on Wednesday, May 13th. Zacks Investment Research downgraded shares of Houlihan Lokey from a “strong-buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Wednesday, April 15th. Finally, Morgan Stanley boosted their target price on shares of Houlihan Lokey from $58.00 to $62.00 and gave the stock an “equal weight” rating in a research report on Wednesday, May 13th. Four research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and two have issued a buy rating to the company. Houlihan Lokey presently has an average rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $60.20.
Several hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently bought and sold shares of the company. State Street Corp boosted its holdings in shares of Houlihan Lokey by 5.4% in the 1st quarter. State Street Corp now owns 907,984 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $47,324,000 after buying an additional 46,693 shares during the period. Skandinaviska Enskilda Banken AB publ acquired a new position in Houlihan Lokey during the 1st quarter valued at about $1,173,000. State of Tennessee Treasury Department acquired a new position in Houlihan Lokey during the 1st quarter valued at about $64,000. Van Berkom & Associates Inc. boosted its stake in Houlihan Lokey by 7.8% during the 1st quarter. Van Berkom & Associates Inc. now owns 2,043,973 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $106,532,000 after purchasing an additional 148,749 shares during the period. Finally, Integrated Investment Consultants LLC acquired a new position in Houlihan Lokey during the 1st quarter valued at about $227,000. 71.36% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.
About Houlihan Lokey
Houlihan Lokey, Inc, an investment banking company, provides merger and acquisition (M&A), financing, financial restructuring, and financial advisory services worldwide. It operates in three segments: Corporate Finance, Financial Restructuring, and Financial Advisory Services. The Corporate Finance segment offers general financial advisory services; and advises public and private institutions on buy-side and sell-side transactions, leveraged loans, private mezzanine debt, high-yield debt, initial public offerings, follow-ons, convertibles, equity private placements, private equity, and liability management transactions, as well as financial sponsors on various transactions.
Read More: Momentum Investing
Receive News & Ratings for Houlihan Lokey Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Houlihan Lokey and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.