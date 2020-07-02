Houlihan Lokey Inc (NYSE:HLI) Chairman Sells $550,600.00 in Stock

Houlihan Lokey Inc (NYSE:HLI) Chairman Irwin Gold sold 10,000 shares of Houlihan Lokey stock in a transaction on Tuesday, June 30th. The stock was sold at an average price of $55.06, for a total transaction of $550,600.00. Following the sale, the chairman now directly owns 10,000 shares in the company, valued at approximately $550,600. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is available through the SEC website.

Shares of HLI traded up $1.66 during midday trading on Wednesday, hitting $55.64. The company had a trading volume of 775,400 shares, compared to its average volume of 478,839. Houlihan Lokey Inc has a 52 week low of $41.80 and a 52 week high of $64.84. The company’s 50 day moving average price is $59.09 and its 200 day moving average price is $54.42. The company has a quick ratio of 0.98, a current ratio of 0.98 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.16. The stock has a market cap of $3.53 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 19.87 and a beta of 0.72.

Get Houlihan Lokey alerts:

Houlihan Lokey (NYSE:HLI) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, May 12th. The financial services provider reported $0.96 EPS for the quarter, beating the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $0.77 by $0.19. Houlihan Lokey had a net margin of 15.85% and a return on equity of 22.67%. The business had revenue of $302.69 million during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $290.19 million. During the same period in the previous year, the business posted $0.86 EPS. The company’s quarterly revenue was up 3.9% on a year-over-year basis. Equities analysts anticipate that Houlihan Lokey Inc will post 2.36 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The firm also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Monday, June 15th. Stockholders of record on Friday, June 5th were issued a $0.31 dividend. This represents a $1.24 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 2.23%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Thursday, June 4th. Houlihan Lokey’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 38.75%.

Several research firms have recently weighed in on HLI. UBS Group boosted their target price on shares of Houlihan Lokey from $55.00 to $66.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research report on Wednesday, May 13th. Zacks Investment Research downgraded shares of Houlihan Lokey from a “strong-buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Wednesday, April 15th. Finally, Morgan Stanley boosted their target price on shares of Houlihan Lokey from $58.00 to $62.00 and gave the stock an “equal weight” rating in a research report on Wednesday, May 13th. Four research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and two have issued a buy rating to the company. Houlihan Lokey presently has an average rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $60.20.

Several hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently bought and sold shares of the company. State Street Corp boosted its holdings in shares of Houlihan Lokey by 5.4% in the 1st quarter. State Street Corp now owns 907,984 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $47,324,000 after buying an additional 46,693 shares during the period. Skandinaviska Enskilda Banken AB publ acquired a new position in Houlihan Lokey during the 1st quarter valued at about $1,173,000. State of Tennessee Treasury Department acquired a new position in Houlihan Lokey during the 1st quarter valued at about $64,000. Van Berkom & Associates Inc. boosted its stake in Houlihan Lokey by 7.8% during the 1st quarter. Van Berkom & Associates Inc. now owns 2,043,973 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $106,532,000 after purchasing an additional 148,749 shares during the period. Finally, Integrated Investment Consultants LLC acquired a new position in Houlihan Lokey during the 1st quarter valued at about $227,000. 71.36% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

About Houlihan Lokey

Houlihan Lokey, Inc, an investment banking company, provides merger and acquisition (M&A), financing, financial restructuring, and financial advisory services worldwide. It operates in three segments: Corporate Finance, Financial Restructuring, and Financial Advisory Services. The Corporate Finance segment offers general financial advisory services; and advises public and private institutions on buy-side and sell-side transactions, leveraged loans, private mezzanine debt, high-yield debt, initial public offerings, follow-ons, convertibles, equity private placements, private equity, and liability management transactions, as well as financial sponsors on various transactions.

Read More: Momentum Investing

Receive News & Ratings for Houlihan Lokey Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Houlihan Lokey and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.