Howard Bancorp (NASDAQ:HBMD) Stock Rating Upgraded by Zacks Investment Research

Howard Bancorp (NASDAQ:HBMD) was upgraded by Zacks Investment Research from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a note issued to investors on Wednesday, Zacks.com reports.

According to Zacks, “Howard Bancorp, Inc., headquartered in Ellicott City, Maryland, operates as a holding company for Howard Bank that provides a range of commercial and retail banking services in Maryland. It offers various deposits products, such as community business, business relationship, business solutions, super, howard relationship, and howard maximum checking accounts; individual retirement accounts; business, junior, and personal savings accounts; anniversary, incentive, and business money market accounts; and certificates of deposits. The company’s loan portfolio comprises commercial construction, commercial real estate, home equity, and consumer installment loans; and commercial and unsecured lines of credit. Howard Bancorp also provides business and personal online banking and Web BillPay services, ATM cards, business credit cards, and cash management, lockbox processing, and wire transfers services. “

Get Howard Bancorp alerts:

A number of other brokerages have also recently commented on HBMD. ValuEngine upgraded shares of Howard Bancorp from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Wednesday, April 29th. TheStreet cut shares of Howard Bancorp from a “b” rating to a “c” rating in a research report on Monday, April 6th. Finally, BidaskClub cut shares of Howard Bancorp from a “sell” rating to a “strong sell” rating in a research report on Saturday, March 7th. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating and three have given a hold rating to the company. The stock presently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $18.75.

HBMD traded down $0.41 on Wednesday, reaching $10.21. The company had a trading volume of 41,909 shares, compared to its average volume of 48,819. The business has a 50 day simple moving average of $10.27 and a 200 day simple moving average of $13.38. The company has a market cap of $195.95 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of 12.15 and a beta of 0.60. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.18, a quick ratio of 1.09 and a current ratio of 1.09. Howard Bancorp has a 52-week low of $8.44 and a 52-week high of $19.20.

Howard Bancorp (NASDAQ:HBMD) last announced its earnings results on Wednesday, April 29th. The financial services provider reported $0.18 earnings per share for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.22 by ($0.04). The company had revenue of $20.89 million during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $20.00 million. Howard Bancorp had a net margin of 14.42% and a return on equity of 5.69%. As a group, equities research analysts predict that Howard Bancorp will post 0.53 EPS for the current fiscal year.

In other news, CFO Robert L. Carpenter, Jr. bought 2,500 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Thursday, June 4th. The shares were purchased at an average price of $11.05 per share, for a total transaction of $27,625.00. 18.75% of the stock is currently owned by company insiders.

Several institutional investors have recently modified their holdings of HBMD. Patriot Financial Partners GP LP grew its holdings in shares of Howard Bancorp by 9.6% in the first quarter. Patriot Financial Partners GP LP now owns 2,167,263 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $23,536,000 after purchasing an additional 190,000 shares during the last quarter. BDO Wealth Advisors LLC bought a new position in shares of Howard Bancorp in the first quarter worth approximately $1,263,000. BlackRock Inc. boosted its holdings in Howard Bancorp by 7.0% in the first quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 739,867 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $8,035,000 after acquiring an additional 48,344 shares in the last quarter. Stifel Financial Corp bought a new stake in Howard Bancorp in the fourth quarter valued at $530,000. Finally, Geode Capital Management LLC boosted its holdings in Howard Bancorp by 16.2% in the first quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC now owns 183,764 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $1,995,000 after acquiring an additional 25,585 shares in the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 54.05% of the company’s stock.

Howard Bancorp Company Profile

Howard Bancorp, Inc operates as the bank holding company for Howard Bank that provides commercial banking, mortgage banking, and consumer finance products and services to businesses, business owners, professionals, and other consumers. The company offers various consumer and business deposit products, including demand, money market, savings, individual retirement, and commercial and retail checking accounts, as well as certificates of deposit.

Recommended Story: Limitations of the P/E Growth ratio

Get a free copy of the Zacks research report on Howard Bancorp (HBMD)

For more information about research offerings from Zacks Investment Research, visit Zacks.com

Receive News & Ratings for Howard Bancorp Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Howard Bancorp and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.