Hubbell (NYSE:HUBB) Stock Rating Upgraded by Zacks Investment Research

Hubbell (NYSE:HUBB) was upgraded by Zacks Investment Research from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a note issued to investors on Wednesday, Zacks.com reports.

According to Zacks, “Hubbell Incorporated is engaged in the design, manufacture and sale of electrical and electronic products to commercial, industrial, utility and telecommunications markets. The Company’s products include plugs, receptacles, connectors, lighting fixtures, high voltage test and measurement equipment and voice and data signal processing components. Hubbell Incorporated is based in SHELTON, United States. “

Get Hubbell alerts:

Several other equities research analysts have also weighed in on the stock. Cfra cut their target price on shares of Hubbell from $163.00 to $146.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a report on Thursday, April 30th. ValuEngine upgraded shares of Hubbell from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Tuesday, March 3rd. Morgan Stanley raised their price objective on shares of Hubbell from $120.00 to $128.00 and gave the stock an “equal weight” rating in a report on Friday, May 1st. Wells Fargo & Co raised their price objective on shares of Hubbell from $137.00 to $140.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a report on Friday, May 1st. Finally, TheStreet upgraded shares of Hubbell from a “c+” rating to a “b-” rating in a report on Friday, April 24th. Three analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and six have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. Hubbell has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $146.43.

HUBB traded down $2.40 during mid-day trading on Wednesday, hitting $122.96. The stock had a trading volume of 225,249 shares, compared to its average volume of 354,864. The stock’s fifty day simple moving average is $123.50 and its 200-day simple moving average is $130.66. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.83, a current ratio of 1.99 and a quick ratio of 1.28. The firm has a market capitalization of $6.62 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 16.73, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 2.65 and a beta of 1.27. Hubbell has a 1-year low of $85.62 and a 1-year high of $155.00.

Hubbell (NYSE:HUBB) last posted its earnings results on Thursday, April 30th. The industrial products company reported $1.64 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $1.52 by $0.12. The company had revenue of $1.09 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $1.06 billion. Hubbell had a net margin of 8.77% and a return on equity of 23.43%. The business’s revenue for the quarter was up .3% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period last year, the business posted $1.57 earnings per share. As a group, research analysts expect that Hubbell will post 6.83 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

A number of institutional investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in HUBB. Ancora Advisors LLC bought a new position in Hubbell in the fourth quarter valued at $26,000. BDO Wealth Advisors LLC bought a new position in shares of Hubbell in the 1st quarter valued at about $32,000. Rockefeller Capital Management L.P. grew its position in shares of Hubbell by 142.0% in the 1st quarter. Rockefeller Capital Management L.P. now owns 288 shares of the industrial products company’s stock valued at $33,000 after acquiring an additional 169 shares during the period. Aspire Private Capital LLC bought a new position in shares of Hubbell in the 1st quarter valued at about $39,000. Finally, Van ECK Associates Corp grew its position in shares of Hubbell by 45.7% in the 1st quarter. Van ECK Associates Corp now owns 338 shares of the industrial products company’s stock valued at $39,000 after acquiring an additional 106 shares during the period. 86.30% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

About Hubbell

Hubbell Incorporated designs, manufactures, and sells electrical and electronic products in the United States and internationally. It operates through two segments, Electrical and Power. The Electrical segment offers standard and special application wiring device products, rough-in electrical products, connector and grounding products, lighting fixtures and controls, and other electrical equipment for use in industrial, commercial, and institutional facilities by electrical contractors, maintenance personnel, electricians, utilities, and telecommunications companies, as well as components and assemblies for the natural gas distribution market.

Featured Article: Moving Average – How it Helps Investors in Stock Selection

Get a free copy of the Zacks research report on Hubbell (HUBB)

For more information about research offerings from Zacks Investment Research, visit Zacks.com

Receive News & Ratings for Hubbell Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Hubbell and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.