Humanscape Market Capitalization Tops $2.01 Million (HUM)

Humanscape (CURRENCY:HUM) traded down 1.8% against the US dollar during the 24-hour period ending at 23:00 PM ET on July 1st. Humanscape has a market capitalization of $2.01 million and $365.00 worth of Humanscape was traded on exchanges in the last day. Over the last week, Humanscape has traded down 13.2% against the US dollar. One Humanscape token can currently be bought for $0.0043 or 0.00000046 BTC on cryptocurrency exchanges including DigiFinex, CPDAX and Bilaxy.

Here’s how other cryptocurrencies have performed over the last day:

Tether (USDT) traded down 0.1% against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00010843 BTC.

XRP (XRP) traded 0.5% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.18 or 0.00001918 BTC.

Bitcoin SV (BSV) traded 0.7% lower against the dollar and now trades at $156.86 or 0.01699867 BTC.

Binance Coin (BNB) traded up 3.2% against the dollar and now trades at $15.92 or 0.00172558 BTC.

InnovativeBioresearchClassic (INNBCL) traded up 20.6% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0000 or 0.00000000 BTC.

Chainlink (LINK) traded up 5.1% against the dollar and now trades at $4.79 or 0.00051899 BTC.

Stellar (XLM) traded up 5% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0699 or 0.00000757 BTC.

TRON (TRX) traded up 4.9% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0172 or 0.00000186 BTC.

Neo (NEO) traded up 2.3% against the dollar and now trades at $10.26 or 0.00111236 BTC.

COZ (COZ) traded up 26.7% against the dollar and now trades at $0.22 or 0.00004541 BTC.

About Humanscape

Humanscape’s total supply is 1,084,734,273 tokens and its circulating supply is 472,929,925 tokens. The Reddit community for Humanscape is /r/Humanscape_official and the currency’s Github account can be viewed here . Humanscape’s official Twitter account is @Humanscape_ICO and its Facebook page is accessible here . Humanscape’s official message board is medium.com/@humanscape_ico . Humanscape’s official website is humanscape.io

Humanscape Token Trading

Humanscape can be purchased on the following cryptocurrency exchanges: DigiFinex, Bilaxy and CPDAX. It is usually not possible to purchase alternative cryptocurrencies such as Humanscape directly using U.S. dollars. Investors seeking to acquire Humanscape should first purchase Ethereum or Bitcoin using an exchange that deals in U.S. dollars such as GDAX, Gemini or Coinbase. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Ethereum or Bitcoin to purchase Humanscape using one of the exchanges listed above.

