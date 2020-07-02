HUSD Price Down 0.2% Over Last Week (HUSD)

HUSD (CURRENCY:HUSD) traded 0.1% lower against the U.S. dollar during the 1-day period ending at 0:00 AM ET on July 1st. In the last week, HUSD has traded 0.2% lower against the U.S. dollar. HUSD has a market capitalization of $118.50 million and $33.43 million worth of HUSD was traded on exchanges in the last 24 hours. One HUSD token can now be purchased for $1.00 or 0.00010841 BTC on exchanges.

Here is how related cryptocurrencies have performed in the last 24 hours:

Crypto.com Coin (CRO) traded down 0.4% against the dollar and now trades at $0.13 or 0.00001362 BTC.

Acash Coin (ACA) traded 0% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.20 or 0.00002182 BTC.

Huobi Token (HT) traded 0.4% higher against the dollar and now trades at $4.13 or 0.00044785 BTC.

Maker (MKR) traded 2.2% lower against the dollar and now trades at $447.53 or 0.04848622 BTC.

Basic Attention Token (BAT) traded 1.9% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.26 or 0.00002799 BTC.

IOStoken (IOST) traded 0.3% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.0396 or 0.00000526 BTC.

OKB (OKB) traded 0.7% higher against the dollar and now trades at $5.07 or 0.00054974 BTC.

FTX Token (FTT) traded up 1.7% against the dollar and now trades at $2.94 or 0.00031815 BTC.

Kyber Network (KNC) traded 21.1% higher against the dollar and now trades at $1.49 or 0.00016154 BTC.

THETA (THETA) traded up 1.5% against the dollar and now trades at $0.22 or 0.00002426 BTC.

HUSD Profile

HUSD (CRYPTO:HUSD) is a token. Its genesis date was November 29th, 2018. HUSD’s total supply is 118,432,479 tokens. HUSD’s official Twitter account is @HuobiGlobal and its Facebook page is accessible here . The official website for HUSD is www.stcoins.com

Buying and Selling HUSD

HUSD can be bought or sold on the following cryptocurrency exchanges: . It is usually not currently possible to purchase alternative cryptocurrencies such as HUSD directly using US dollars. Investors seeking to acquire HUSD should first purchase Ethereum or Bitcoin using an exchange that deals in US dollars such as Gemini, Coinbase or Changelly. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Ethereum or Bitcoin to purchase HUSD using one of the exchanges listed above.

