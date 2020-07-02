HyperDAO Market Cap Reaches $9.95 Million (HDAO)

HyperDAO (CURRENCY:HDAO) traded 0.9% lower against the dollar during the one day period ending at 21:00 PM ET on July 1st. In the last seven days, HyperDAO has traded up 51.2% against the dollar. One HyperDAO token can now be purchased for approximately $0.0292 or 0.00000316 BTC on major cryptocurrency exchanges. HyperDAO has a market capitalization of $9.95 million and approximately $5.61 million worth of HyperDAO was traded on exchanges in the last day.

Here is how similar cryptocurrencies have performed in the last day:

Tether (USDT) traded 0% higher against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00010855 BTC.

XRP (XRP) traded up 1% against the dollar and now trades at $0.18 or 0.00001920 BTC.

Bitcoin SV (BSV) traded 0.6% lower against the dollar and now trades at $156.96 or 0.01701309 BTC.

Binance Coin (BNB) traded 3.2% higher against the dollar and now trades at $15.91 or 0.00172440 BTC.

InnovativeBioresearchClassic (INNBCL) traded up 20.6% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0000 or 0.00000000 BTC.

Chainlink (LINK) traded up 4.9% against the dollar and now trades at $4.78 or 0.00051821 BTC.

Stellar (XLM) traded 5.1% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.0701 or 0.00000760 BTC.

TRON (TRX) traded 4.4% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.0171 or 0.00000185 BTC.

Neo (NEO) traded up 1.7% against the dollar and now trades at $10.18 or 0.00110371 BTC.

COZ (COZ) traded 26.7% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.22 or 0.00004541 BTC.

HyperDAO Token Profile

HyperDAO’s total supply is 5,000,000,000 tokens and its circulating supply is 340,848,428 tokens. The official website for HyperDAO is www.hyperdao.com . HyperDAO’s official message board is medium.com/@hdao

HyperDAO Token Trading

HyperDAO can be bought or sold on the following cryptocurrency exchanges: . It is usually not possible to purchase alternative cryptocurrencies such as HyperDAO directly using US dollars. Investors seeking to acquire HyperDAO should first purchase Bitcoin or Ethereum using an exchange that deals in US dollars such as Changelly, GDAX or Coinbase. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Bitcoin or Ethereum to purchase HyperDAO using one of the aforementioned exchanges.

