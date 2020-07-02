ICON (ICX) One Day Trading Volume Reaches $28.63 Million

ICON (CURRENCY:ICX) traded up 3% against the US dollar during the 1-day period ending at 20:00 PM Eastern on July 1st. During the last seven days, ICON has traded 4.8% lower against the US dollar. ICON has a market cap of $164.00 million and approximately $28.63 million worth of ICON was traded on exchanges in the last day. One ICON coin can now be bought for $0.30 or 0.00003243 BTC on popular cryptocurrency exchanges including CoinTiger, Bitbns, IDEX and Huobi.

Here is how similar cryptocurrencies have performed during the last day:

Tether (USDT) traded 0.1% higher against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00010850 BTC.

XRP (XRP) traded up 0.8% against the dollar and now trades at $0.18 or 0.00001914 BTC.

Bitcoin SV (BSV) traded 0.7% lower against the dollar and now trades at $156.95 or 0.01699864 BTC.

Binance Coin (BNB) traded 2.9% higher against the dollar and now trades at $15.88 or 0.00171994 BTC.

InnovativeBioresearchClassic (INNBCL) traded 20.6% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.0000 or 0.00000000 BTC.

Tezos (XTZ) traded 1.9% higher against the dollar and now trades at $2.40 or 0.00025985 BTC.

Chainlink (LINK) traded up 4.6% against the dollar and now trades at $4.77 or 0.00051665 BTC.

Stellar (XLM) traded 3.7% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.0692 or 0.00000750 BTC.

TRON (TRX) traded up 3.9% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0170 or 0.00000184 BTC.

Neo (NEO) traded up 1.4% against the dollar and now trades at $10.16 or 0.00110029 BTC.

ICON Profile

ICX uses the hashing algorithm. Its genesis date was October 24th, 2017. ICON’s total supply is 842,761,908 coins and its circulating supply is 547,638,769 coins. The Reddit community for ICON is /r/helloicon and the currency’s Github account can be viewed here . ICON’s official Twitter account is @helloiconworld and its Facebook page is accessible here . ICON’s official website is www.icon.foundation

ICON Coin Trading

ICON can be bought or sold on the following cryptocurrency exchanges: HitBTC, Rfinex, Upbit, Allbit, Hotbit, DragonEX, Gate.io, Binance, COSS, Bitbns, ABCC, OKEx, Bithumb, CoinTiger, Huobi, IDEX and OOOBTC. It is usually not possible to purchase alternative cryptocurrencies such as ICON directly using U.S. dollars. Investors seeking to trade ICON should first purchase Ethereum or Bitcoin using an exchange that deals in U.S. dollars such as Changelly, Gemini or Coinbase. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Ethereum or Bitcoin to purchase ICON using one of the aforementioned exchanges.

