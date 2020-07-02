Icon Plc (NASDAQ:ICLR) Given Consensus Rating of “Hold” by Analysts

Shares of Icon Plc (NASDAQ:ICLR) have received a consensus rating of “Hold” from the fourteen analysts that are covering the company, MarketBeat.com reports. Nine analysts have rated the stock with a hold recommendation and five have issued a buy recommendation on the company. The average 12 month target price among brokers that have issued a report on the stock in the last year is $159.18.

A number of research firms have weighed in on ICLR. SunTrust Banks upped their target price on Icon from $131.00 to $157.00 and gave the stock a “hold” rating in a report on Monday, April 27th. Citigroup lowered their target price on Icon from $185.00 to $160.00 and set a “neutral” rating for the company in a report on Thursday, April 9th. BidaskClub lowered Icon from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Friday, June 5th. Mizuho lowered their target price on Icon from $180.00 to $154.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a report on Friday, April 3rd. Finally, Zacks Investment Research upgraded Icon from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Tuesday, June 9th.

Get Icon alerts:

NASDAQ:ICLR traded down $0.63 during midday trading on Friday, hitting $167.83. The stock had a trading volume of 144,400 shares, compared to its average volume of 294,154. Icon has a one year low of $104.28 and a one year high of $178.99. The company has a market capitalization of $9.03 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 24.72, a PEG ratio of 3.59 and a beta of 0.86. The stock has a 50-day moving average of $162.36 and a 200 day moving average of $160.16. The company has a quick ratio of 1.29, a current ratio of 1.29 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.05.

Icon (NASDAQ:ICLR) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, April 22nd. The medical research company reported $1.70 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $1.68 by $0.02. The company had revenue of $715.10 million for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $711.07 million. Icon had a return on equity of 24.20% and a net margin of 13.26%. Icon’s revenue was up 6.0% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter in the prior year, the firm earned $1.63 earnings per share. On average, sell-side analysts anticipate that Icon will post 5.71 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Institutional investors and hedge funds have recently made changes to their positions in the business. Credit Suisse AG grew its position in Icon by 220.0% during the 4th quarter. Credit Suisse AG now owns 41,033 shares of the medical research company’s stock worth $7,067,000 after purchasing an additional 28,209 shares during the period. BlackRock Inc. grew its position in Icon by 3.1% during the 1st quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 50,581 shares of the medical research company’s stock worth $6,879,000 after purchasing an additional 1,541 shares during the period. US Bancorp DE grew its position in Icon by 33.8% during the 1st quarter. US Bancorp DE now owns 11,992 shares of the medical research company’s stock worth $1,631,000 after purchasing an additional 3,031 shares during the period. State Street Corp grew its position in Icon by 23.3% during the 1st quarter. State Street Corp now owns 135,524 shares of the medical research company’s stock worth $18,431,000 after purchasing an additional 25,612 shares during the period. Finally, SHANDA ASSET MANAGEMENT HOLDINGS Ltd grew its position in Icon by 493.3% during the 1st quarter. SHANDA ASSET MANAGEMENT HOLDINGS Ltd now owns 14,826 shares of the medical research company’s stock worth $2,016,000 after purchasing an additional 12,327 shares during the period. 82.71% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

About Icon

ICON Public Limited Company, a clinical research organization, provides outsourced development services to the pharmaceutical, biotechnology, and medical device industries in Ireland, rest of Europe, the United States, and internationally. It specializes in the strategic development, management, and analysis of programs that support various stages of the clinical development process from compound selection to Phase I-IV clinical studies.

Recommended Story: Preferred Stock

Receive News & Ratings for Icon Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Icon and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.