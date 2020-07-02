Iconiq Lab Token Price Reaches $0.25 on Top Exchanges (ICNQ)

Iconiq Lab Token (CURRENCY:ICNQ) traded 0.5% lower against the dollar during the twenty-four hour period ending at 19:00 PM E.T. on July 2nd. Iconiq Lab Token has a total market cap of $972,795.86 and approximately $372.00 worth of Iconiq Lab Token was traded on exchanges in the last 24 hours. One Iconiq Lab Token token can now be purchased for about $0.25 or 0.00002762 BTC on major cryptocurrency exchanges. Over the last seven days, Iconiq Lab Token has traded 34.6% lower against the dollar.

Here is how similar cryptocurrencies have performed over the last 24 hours:

Tether (USDT) traded up 1.5% against the dollar and now trades at $1.02 or 0.00011126 BTC.

XRP (XRP) traded 0.2% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.18 or 0.00001944 BTC.

Bitcoin SV (BSV) traded down 0.7% against the dollar and now trades at $156.06 or 0.01709324 BTC.

Binance Coin (BNB) traded 2% lower against the dollar and now trades at $15.53 or 0.00170131 BTC.

InnovativeBioresearchClassic (INNBCL) traded up 20.6% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0000 or 0.00000000 BTC.

Chainlink (LINK) traded 2.8% higher against the dollar and now trades at $4.85 or 0.00053171 BTC.

Stellar (XLM) traded 0.4% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.0685 or 0.00000751 BTC.

TRON (TRX) traded down 1.3% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0167 or 0.00000183 BTC.

Neo (NEO) traded 0.8% lower against the dollar and now trades at $10.09 or 0.00110466 BTC.

COZ (COZ) traded up 26.7% against the dollar and now trades at $0.22 or 0.00004541 BTC.

About Iconiq Lab Token

Iconiq Lab Token’s total supply is 20,000,000 tokens and its circulating supply is 3,858,186 tokens. The official website for Iconiq Lab Token is iconiqlab.com . Iconiq Lab Token’s official message board is medium.com/@iconiqlab . Iconiq Lab Token’s official Twitter account is @iconiqlab

Iconiq Lab Token Token Trading

Iconiq Lab Token can be bought or sold on the following cryptocurrency exchanges: IDEX. It is usually not presently possible to purchase alternative cryptocurrencies such as Iconiq Lab Token directly using U.S. dollars. Investors seeking to trade Iconiq Lab Token should first purchase Bitcoin or Ethereum using an exchange that deals in U.S. dollars such as Changelly, GDAX or Gemini. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Bitcoin or Ethereum to purchase Iconiq Lab Token using one of the exchanges listed above.

