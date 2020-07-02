ICU Medical (NASDAQ:ICUI) Upgraded by Zacks Investment Research to “Hold”

ICU Medical (NASDAQ:ICUI) was upgraded by Zacks Investment Research from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a report released on Wednesday, Zacks.com reports.

According to Zacks, “ICU Medical, Inc. develops, manufactures and sells innovative medical devices used in vascular therapy, oncology and critical care applications. They are one of the world’s leading pure-play infusion therapy companies, with global operations and a wide-ranging product portfolio that includes IV solutions, IV smart pumps, dedicated and non-dedicated IV sets and needlefree connectors, along with pain management and safety software technology designed to help meet clinical, safety and workflow goals. In addition, they manufacture automated pharmacy IV compounding systems with workflow technology, closed systems transfer devices for hazardous IV drugs, and cardiac monitoring systems to optimize patient fluid levels. “

Get ICU Medical alerts:

Other research analysts also recently issued reports about the company. BidaskClub upgraded ICU Medical from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Wednesday. ValuEngine downgraded ICU Medical from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Monday, April 27th. CJS Securities upgraded ICU Medical from a “market perform” rating to an “outperform” rating in a research note on Tuesday, March 31st. KeyCorp dropped their price target on ICU Medical from $206.00 to $199.00 and set an “overweight” rating for the company in a research note on Wednesday, May 13th. Finally, Raymond James upped their price target on ICU Medical from $215.00 to $228.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research note on Friday, May 8th. Three equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and three have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. The company presently has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $211.67.

Shares of NASDAQ:ICUI traded up $4.15 during mid-day trading on Wednesday, reaching $184.31. 228,000 shares of the company traded hands, compared to its average volume of 172,179. The company’s 50 day moving average price is $187.22 and its 200-day moving average price is $194.54. The firm has a market cap of $3.75 billion, a PE ratio of 45.62 and a beta of 0.55. ICU Medical has a 52 week low of $148.89 and a 52 week high of $259.72.

ICU Medical (NASDAQ:ICUI) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, May 7th. The medical instruments supplier reported $1.81 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $1.63 by $0.18. The company had revenue of $328.61 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $302.97 million. ICU Medical had a return on equity of 10.45% and a net margin of 6.87%. The firm’s revenue was down .7% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period in the previous year, the company posted $2.58 EPS. On average, analysts forecast that ICU Medical will post 5.32 EPS for the current year.

In other news, CEO Vivek Jain sold 15,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, June 1st. The stock was sold at an average price of $203.87, for a total transaction of $3,058,050.00. Following the sale, the chief executive officer now directly owns 81,211 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $16,556,486.57. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through this hyperlink. Also, Director George A. Lopez sold 10,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, June 9th. The stock was sold at an average price of $185.02, for a total value of $1,850,200.00. Following the sale, the director now directly owns 340,964 shares in the company, valued at $63,085,159.28. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders sold a total of 47,169 shares of company stock valued at $9,310,440 over the last 90 days. 10.90% of the stock is currently owned by corporate insiders.

Institutional investors and hedge funds have recently modified their holdings of the company. Synovus Financial Corp raised its holdings in shares of ICU Medical by 1,272.7% during the 1st quarter. Synovus Financial Corp now owns 151 shares of the medical instruments supplier’s stock worth $30,000 after acquiring an additional 140 shares in the last quarter. Banque Cantonale Vaudoise purchased a new stake in shares of ICU Medical during the 4th quarter worth approximately $35,000. Americana Partners LLC purchased a new stake in shares of ICU Medical during the 4th quarter worth approximately $39,000. Arden Trust Co purchased a new stake in shares of ICU Medical during the 1st quarter worth approximately $64,000. Finally, Signaturefd LLC raised its holdings in shares of ICU Medical by 38.5% during the 1st quarter. Signaturefd LLC now owns 360 shares of the medical instruments supplier’s stock worth $73,000 after acquiring an additional 100 shares in the last quarter. 93.25% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

About ICU Medical

ICU Medical, Inc develops, manufactures, and sells medical devices used in vascular therapy, critical care, and oncology applications worldwide. It offers infusion therapy products comprising a tube running from a bottle or plastic bag containing a solution to a catheter inserted in a patient's vein.

Recommended Story: Basic Economics creates winners and losers

Get a free copy of the Zacks research report on ICU Medical (ICUI)

For more information about research offerings from Zacks Investment Research, visit Zacks.com

Receive News & Ratings for ICU Medical Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for ICU Medical and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.