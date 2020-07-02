IHS Markit Ltd (NYSE:INFO) Director Robert P. Kelly Buys 2,000 Shares

IHS Markit Ltd (NYSE:INFO) Director Robert P. Kelly bought 2,000 shares of IHS Markit stock in a transaction on Wednesday, July 1st. The stock was acquired at an average price of $75.88 per share, for a total transaction of $151,760.00. Following the transaction, the director now directly owns 109,641 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $8,319,559.08. The purchase was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through the SEC website.

INFO traded up $0.34 on Wednesday, hitting $75.84. 2,622,094 shares of the company were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 2,725,209. IHS Markit Ltd has a twelve month low of $44.81 and a twelve month high of $81.65. The company has a market cap of $32.05 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 38.30, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 2.73 and a beta of 0.94. The company has a current ratio of 0.70, a quick ratio of 0.70 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.59. The firm has a 50-day moving average price of $70.30 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $70.68.

Get IHS Markit alerts:

IHS Markit (NYSE:INFO) last released its earnings results on Tuesday, June 23rd. The business services provider reported $0.69 EPS for the quarter, topping the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $0.67 by $0.02. IHS Markit had a return on equity of 10.66% and a net margin of 18.43%. The firm had revenue of $1.03 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $1.05 billion. During the same period in the previous year, the firm posted $0.71 EPS. IHS Markit’s revenue for the quarter was down 9.6% on a year-over-year basis. Equities analysts expect that IHS Markit Ltd will post 2.23 EPS for the current year.

A number of equities research analysts have commented on INFO shares. Robert W. Baird lifted their target price on IHS Markit from $69.00 to $84.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research report on Wednesday, June 24th. They noted that the move was a valuation call. BMO Capital Markets lifted their target price on IHS Markit from $62.00 to $82.00 and gave the company a “market perform” rating in a research report on Wednesday, June 24th. UBS Group upgraded IHS Markit from a “neutral” rating to a “buy” rating and lifted their target price for the company from $63.00 to $85.00 in a research report on Wednesday, June 24th. Wells Fargo & Co lifted their target price on IHS Markit from $70.00 to $90.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research report on Wednesday, June 24th. Finally, Royal Bank of Canada lifted their target price on IHS Markit from $84.00 to $90.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research report on Wednesday, June 24th. Five investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and fifteen have assigned a buy rating to the stock. The company has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $80.76.

A number of institutional investors and hedge funds have recently added to or reduced their stakes in INFO. National Asset Management Inc. acquired a new position in IHS Markit during the 4th quarter worth $257,000. Assetmark Inc. boosted its position in shares of IHS Markit by 19,853.6% during the 4th quarter. Assetmark Inc. now owns 44,696 shares of the business services provider’s stock worth $3,368,000 after acquiring an additional 44,472 shares in the last quarter. KBC Group NV boosted its position in shares of IHS Markit by 0.6% during the 4th quarter. KBC Group NV now owns 36,422 shares of the business services provider’s stock worth $2,745,000 after acquiring an additional 205 shares in the last quarter. Envestnet Asset Management Inc. boosted its position in shares of IHS Markit by 5.7% during the 4th quarter. Envestnet Asset Management Inc. now owns 364,687 shares of the business services provider’s stock worth $27,479,000 after acquiring an additional 19,790 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Mutual of America Capital Management LLC boosted its position in shares of IHS Markit by 12.1% during the 4th quarter. Mutual of America Capital Management LLC now owns 62,958 shares of the business services provider’s stock worth $4,744,000 after acquiring an additional 6,802 shares in the last quarter. 88.42% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

IHS Markit Company Profile

IHS Markit Ltd. provides critical information, analytics, and solutions for various industries and markets that drive economies worldwide. The company's information, analytics, and solutions enhance operational efficiency and offer deep insights for customers in business, finance, and government.

Further Reading: Diluted Earnings Per Share

Receive News & Ratings for IHS Markit Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for IHS Markit and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.