ImageCash (IMGC) Market Capitalization Reaches $48,794.37

ImageCash (CURRENCY:IMGC) traded 4.8% higher against the US dollar during the 1 day period ending at 19:00 PM ET on July 2nd. One ImageCash coin can now be purchased for about $0.0104 or 0.00000114 BTC on popular exchanges. ImageCash has a market cap of $48,794.37 and $5,053.00 worth of ImageCash was traded on exchanges in the last 24 hours. Over the last week, ImageCash has traded 4.9% lower against the US dollar.

Tether (USDT) traded 1.5% higher against the dollar and now trades at $1.02 or 0.00011126 BTC.

XRP (XRP) traded 0.2% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.18 or 0.00001944 BTC.

Bitcoin SV (BSV) traded down 0.7% against the dollar and now trades at $156.06 or 0.01709324 BTC.

Binance Coin (BNB) traded down 2% against the dollar and now trades at $15.53 or 0.00170131 BTC.

InnovativeBioresearchClassic (INNBCL) traded up 20.6% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0000 or 0.00000000 BTC.

Chainlink (LINK) traded up 2.8% against the dollar and now trades at $4.85 or 0.00053171 BTC.

Stellar (XLM) traded down 0.4% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0685 or 0.00000751 BTC.

TRON (TRX) traded 1.3% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.0167 or 0.00000183 BTC.

Neo (NEO) traded 0.8% lower against the dollar and now trades at $10.09 or 0.00110466 BTC.

COZ (COZ) traded 26.7% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.22 or 0.00004541 BTC.

ImageCash’s total supply is 4,818,119 coins and its circulating supply is 4,699,119 coins. The official website for ImageCash is imgcash.imagehosty.com

ImageCash can be bought or sold on the following cryptocurrency exchanges: . It is usually not possible to buy alternative cryptocurrencies such as ImageCash directly using US dollars. Investors seeking to trade ImageCash should first buy Bitcoin or Ethereum using an exchange that deals in US dollars such as GDAX, Gemini or Changelly. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Bitcoin or Ethereum to buy ImageCash using one of the aforementioned exchanges.

