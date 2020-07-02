indaHash Market Capitalization Achieves $1.14 Million (IDH)

indaHash (CURRENCY:IDH) traded up 7.1% against the US dollar during the 24-hour period ending at 0:00 AM E.T. on July 1st. One indaHash token can currently be bought for about $0.0029 or 0.00000031 BTC on popular exchanges including Exrates, IDEX, Tidex and Cryptopia. Over the last week, indaHash has traded down 3.1% against the US dollar. indaHash has a total market cap of $1.14 million and $285.00 worth of indaHash was traded on exchanges in the last day.

Here’s how other cryptocurrencies have performed over the last day:

Get indaHash alerts:

Tether (USDT) traded down 0.1% against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00010841 BTC.

XRP (XRP) traded up 0.4% against the dollar and now trades at $0.18 or 0.00001915 BTC.

Bitcoin SV (BSV) traded 0.6% lower against the dollar and now trades at $156.93 or 0.01700204 BTC.

Binance Coin (BNB) traded up 3.3% against the dollar and now trades at $15.94 or 0.00172654 BTC.

InnovativeBioresearchClassic (INNBCL) traded up 20.6% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0000 or 0.00000000 BTC.

Chainlink (LINK) traded up 5.2% against the dollar and now trades at $4.80 or 0.00051964 BTC.

Stellar (XLM) traded 5.1% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.0700 or 0.00000758 BTC.

TRON (TRX) traded 4.9% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.0172 or 0.00000186 BTC.

Neo (NEO) traded up 2.4% against the dollar and now trades at $10.27 or 0.00111220 BTC.

COZ (COZ) traded 26.7% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.22 or 0.00004541 BTC.

indaHash Token Profile

indaHash was first traded on December 18th, 2017. indaHash’s total supply is 400,000,000 tokens and its circulating supply is 399,936,259 tokens. The official message board for indaHash is medium.com/@indahash . The official website for indaHash is indahash.com . indaHash’s official Twitter account is @indahash and its Facebook page is accessible here . The Reddit community for indaHash is /r/indaHash and the currency’s Github account can be viewed here

Buying and Selling indaHash

indaHash can be traded on these cryptocurrency exchanges: Tidex, Exrates, HitBTC, Livecoin, Cryptopia and IDEX. It is usually not presently possible to buy alternative cryptocurrencies such as indaHash directly using US dollars. Investors seeking to acquire indaHash should first buy Ethereum or Bitcoin using an exchange that deals in US dollars such as GDAX, Gemini or Changelly. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Ethereum or Bitcoin to buy indaHash using one of the exchanges listed above.

Receive News & Updates for indaHash Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and updates for indaHash and related cryptocurrencies with MarketBeat.com's FREE CryptoBeat newsletter.