Independence Contract Drilling (NYSE:ICD) Downgraded by Zacks Investment Research to Sell

Independence Contract Drilling (NYSE:ICD) was downgraded by Zacks Investment Research from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a research report issued to clients and investors on Wednesday, Zacks.com reports.

According to Zacks, “Independence Contract Drilling Inc. provides land drilling services for oil and natural gas producers primarily in the United States. The Company provides the US E&P industry a fleet of ShaleDriller (TM) rigs for drilling and development of shale and tight oil basins in North America. Independence Contract Drilling, Inc. is based in Houston, Texas. “

A number of other analysts have also recently weighed in on ICD. ValuEngine raised shares of Independence Contract Drilling from a “buy” rating to a “strong-buy” rating in a research note on Wednesday, May 6th. Tudor Pickering cut shares of Independence Contract Drilling from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Wednesday, March 11th. Royal Bank of Canada reaffirmed a “hold” rating and set a $7.00 price objective on shares of Independence Contract Drilling in a research note on Thursday, June 4th. B. Riley cut shares of Independence Contract Drilling from a “buy” rating to a “neutral” rating in a research note on Monday, May 11th. Finally, Evercore ISI cut shares of Independence Contract Drilling to a “hold” rating in a research note on Tuesday, March 17th. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, five have assigned a hold rating and one has issued a strong buy rating to the company’s stock. Independence Contract Drilling has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $17.50.

Shares of ICD traded down $0.13 during trading hours on Wednesday, reaching $3.76. 238,975 shares of the company traded hands, compared to its average volume of 684,442. The stock’s fifty day moving average is $5.49 and its 200 day moving average is $3.10. The stock has a market cap of $14.31 million, a P/E ratio of -0.16 and a beta of 7.66. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.48, a quick ratio of 1.26 and a current ratio of 1.29. Independence Contract Drilling has a 1-year low of $1.08 and a 1-year high of $37.80.

Independence Contract Drilling (NYSE:ICD) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, May 7th. The oil and gas company reported ($2.82) EPS for the quarter, beating the Zacks’ consensus estimate of ($2.88) by $0.06. The business had revenue of $38.49 million during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $34.50 million. Independence Contract Drilling had a negative net margin of 47.67% and a negative return on equity of 9.16%. On average, equities research analysts predict that Independence Contract Drilling will post -15.13 EPS for the current year.

Several institutional investors and hedge funds have recently added to or reduced their stakes in ICD. FMR LLC grew its stake in shares of Independence Contract Drilling by 14.9% during the first quarter. FMR LLC now owns 689,455 shares of the oil and gas company’s stock valued at $1,910,000 after purchasing an additional 89,500 shares during the last quarter. Barclays PLC grew its stake in shares of Independence Contract Drilling by 99.0% during the fourth quarter. Barclays PLC now owns 48,447 shares of the oil and gas company’s stock valued at $48,000 after purchasing an additional 24,101 shares during the last quarter. Renaissance Technologies LLC grew its stake in shares of Independence Contract Drilling by 8.7% during the fourth quarter. Renaissance Technologies LLC now owns 615,700 shares of the oil and gas company’s stock valued at $614,000 after purchasing an additional 49,400 shares during the last quarter. UBS Group AG grew its stake in shares of Independence Contract Drilling by 83.1% during the fourth quarter. UBS Group AG now owns 70,278 shares of the oil and gas company’s stock valued at $70,000 after purchasing an additional 31,886 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Bank of New York Mellon Corp grew its stake in shares of Independence Contract Drilling by 54.4% during the fourth quarter. Bank of New York Mellon Corp now owns 252,405 shares of the oil and gas company’s stock valued at $251,000 after purchasing an additional 88,924 shares during the last quarter. 63.11% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Independence Contract Drilling, Inc provides land-based contract drilling services for oil and natural gas producers in the United States. The company constructs, owns, and operates a fleet of pad-optimal ShaleDriller rigs that are engineered and designed to optimize the development of various oil and natural gas properties in the Permian Basin and the Haynesville Shale.

