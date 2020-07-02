Industrial Logistics Properties Trust (NASDAQ:ILPT) Lifted to “Buy” at Zacks Investment Research

Industrial Logistics Properties Trust (NASDAQ:ILPT) was upgraded by Zacks Investment Research from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a report issued on Wednesday, Zacks.com reports. The firm presently has a $23.00 target price on the stock. Zacks Investment Research‘s price target would indicate a potential upside of 11.22% from the stock’s current price.

According to Zacks, “Industrial Logistics Properties Trust is focused on the ownership and leasing of industrial and logistics properties primarily in the United States. The Company’s properties include Hawaii properties, Mainland properties’ leases, Hawaii properties’ leases and Mainland properties. Industrial Logistics Properties Trust is based in NEWTON, United States. “

A number of other equities analysts also recently issued reports on ILPT. B. Riley cut their target price on Industrial Logistics Properties Trust from $29.00 to $27.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a research note on Friday, May 1st. Royal Bank of Canada reissued a “hold” rating and set a $22.00 target price on shares of Industrial Logistics Properties Trust in a research note on Monday, March 9th. ValuEngine downgraded Industrial Logistics Properties Trust from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a research note on Wednesday, April 1st. BidaskClub raised Industrial Logistics Properties Trust from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Wednesday, June 10th. Finally, JMP Securities started coverage on Industrial Logistics Properties Trust in a research note on Monday, June 8th. They set an “outperform” rating and a $27.00 target price for the company. Two investment analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, two have assigned a hold rating and three have assigned a buy rating to the company. Industrial Logistics Properties Trust presently has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $24.75.

ILPT traded up $0.13 on Wednesday, hitting $20.68. 194,741 shares of the company traded hands, compared to its average volume of 422,983. The company has a 50 day moving average of $19.06 and a 200-day moving average of $19.88. The company has a quick ratio of 5.19, a current ratio of 5.19 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.24. The stock has a market capitalization of $1.32 billion, a PE ratio of 27.57, a PEG ratio of 2.59 and a beta of 0.93. Industrial Logistics Properties Trust has a 12-month low of $12.95 and a 12-month high of $24.18.

Industrial Logistics Properties Trust (NASDAQ:ILPT) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, April 30th. The company reported $0.20 EPS for the quarter, missing the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $0.26 by ($0.06). The company had revenue of $64.28 million for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $63.20 million. Industrial Logistics Properties Trust had a net margin of 19.62% and a return on equity of 4.72%. On average, research analysts anticipate that Industrial Logistics Properties Trust will post 1.78 EPS for the current year.

A number of hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in ILPT. Versant Capital Management Inc purchased a new position in Industrial Logistics Properties Trust in the 1st quarter valued at approximately $29,000. PNC Financial Services Group Inc. increased its stake in Industrial Logistics Properties Trust by 15,436.8% in the 4th quarter. PNC Financial Services Group Inc. now owns 2,952 shares of the company’s stock valued at $66,000 after purchasing an additional 2,933 shares in the last quarter. Ensign Peak Advisors Inc purchased a new position in Industrial Logistics Properties Trust in the 1st quarter valued at approximately $163,000. Dynamic Technology Lab Private Ltd purchased a new position in Industrial Logistics Properties Trust in the 1st quarter valued at approximately $176,000. Finally, Cohen & Steers Inc. purchased a new position in Industrial Logistics Properties Trust in the 1st quarter valued at approximately $176,000. 90.70% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Industrial Logistics Properties Trust Company Profile

Industrial Logistics Properties Trust is a real estate investment trust, or REIT, that owns and leases industrial and logistics properties throughout the United States. ILPT is managed by the operating subsidiary of The RMR Group Inc (Nasdaq: RMR), an alternative asset management company that is headquartered in Newton, MA.

