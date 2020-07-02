Innovate Biopharmaceuticals (NASDAQ:INNT) Shares Up 2.2%

Shares of Innovate Biopharmaceuticals Inc (NASDAQ:INNT) shot up 2.2% during mid-day trading on Wednesday . The stock traded as high as $0.67 and last traded at $0.57, 2,783,833 shares changed hands during trading. An increase of 429% from the average session volume of 525,982 shares. The stock had previously closed at $0.56.

The company’s 50 day moving average price is $0.59 and its 200-day moving average price is $0.60. The stock has a market cap of $23.68 million, a P/E ratio of -0.87 and a beta of -0.39.

A hedge fund recently bought a new stake in Innovate Biopharmaceuticals stock. Renaissance Technologies LLC acquired a new position in Innovate Biopharmaceuticals Inc (NASDAQ:INNT) during the 4th quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The fund acquired 70,100 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $39,000. Renaissance Technologies LLC owned 0.20% of Innovate Biopharmaceuticals as of its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 5.88% of the company’s stock.

Innovate Biopharmaceuticals, Inc, a clinical-stage biopharmaceutical company, develops medicines for autoimmune and inflammatory diseases. The company's lead product candidate is INN-202 that has completed Phase IIb clinical trial for the treatment of celiac disease. It also develops INN-108, which has completed Phase I clinical trial to treat mild-to-moderate ulcerative colitis; INN-217 for the treatment of non-alcoholic steatohepatitis and microbiome; and INN-289 to treat crohn's disease, as well as product for the treatment of alcoholic steatohepatitis (ASH).

