Inseego Corp (NASDAQ:INSG) EVP Doug Kahn Sells 20,000 Shares

Inseego Corp (NASDAQ:INSG) EVP Doug Kahn sold 20,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, June 29th. The shares were sold at an average price of $11.00, for a total value of $220,000.00. Following the transaction, the executive vice president now owns 26,761 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $294,371. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is available at the SEC website.

Doug Kahn also recently made the following trade(s):

Get Inseego alerts:

On Tuesday, June 2nd, Doug Kahn sold 2,230 shares of Inseego stock. The shares were sold at an average price of $10.42, for a total value of $23,236.60.

Shares of INSG traded down $0.11 during mid-day trading on Wednesday, hitting $11.49. 2,970,769 shares of the stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 3,987,310. The company has a market cap of $1.12 billion, a PE ratio of -18.53 and a beta of 1.84. Inseego Corp has a 52-week low of $3.61 and a 52-week high of $15.15. The firm has a 50-day moving average of $10.38 and a two-hundred day moving average of $8.71. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.59, a quick ratio of 0.71 and a current ratio of 0.87.

Inseego (NASDAQ:INSG) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, May 6th. The technology company reported ($0.06) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of ($0.08) by $0.02. The firm had revenue of $56.80 million for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $52.70 million. The firm’s revenue was up 17.0% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period last year, the company earned ($0.03) earnings per share. On average, sell-side analysts predict that Inseego Corp will post -0.34 EPS for the current year.

Several institutional investors and hedge funds have recently modified their holdings of INSG. Bank of America Corp DE raised its holdings in shares of Inseego by 3,006.9% during the 4th quarter. Bank of America Corp DE now owns 512,239 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $3,755,000 after acquiring an additional 495,752 shares in the last quarter. JPMorgan Chase & Co. raised its holdings in Inseego by 1,219.6% during the 1st quarter. JPMorgan Chase & Co. now owns 476,219 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $2,967,000 after buying an additional 440,131 shares during the period. Wells Fargo & Company MN raised its holdings in Inseego by 40.5% during the 1st quarter. Wells Fargo & Company MN now owns 887,186 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $5,527,000 after buying an additional 255,781 shares during the period. EAM Global Investors LLC purchased a new stake in Inseego during the 1st quarter valued at $1,251,000. Finally, EAM Investors LLC purchased a new stake in Inseego during the 1st quarter valued at $973,000. 43.33% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

A number of research analysts recently issued reports on the company. ValuEngine upgraded Inseego from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a research note on Tuesday, March 3rd. Stifel Nicolaus began coverage on Inseego in a report on Thursday, June 25th. They issued a “buy” rating and a $13.00 price target on the stock. BidaskClub cut Inseego from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Friday, May 15th. Roth Capital reissued a “buy” rating and issued a $9.25 price target on shares of Inseego in a report on Wednesday, March 25th. Finally, Canaccord Genuity reissued a “buy” rating and issued a $14.00 price target (up from $10.00) on shares of Inseego in a report on Tuesday, April 14th. Two research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, two have assigned a hold rating and eight have given a buy rating to the stock. The stock currently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $11.16.

About Inseego

Inseego Corp. engages in the design and development of mobile, Internet of Things (IoT), and cloud solutions for large enterprise verticals, service providers, and small and medium-sized businesses worldwide. The company provides wireless 3G, 4G, and 5G hardware products that address various markets, including fleet and commercial telematics, aftermarket telematics, smart city infrastructure management, remote monitoring and control, wireless surveillance systems, security and connected home and fixed wireless access, and mobile broadband devices.

Recommended Story: Basic Economics creates winners and losers

Receive News & Ratings for Inseego Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Inseego and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.