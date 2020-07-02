Insider Buying: Continental Resources, Inc. (NYSE:CLR) Chairman Buys 1,133,674 Shares of Stock

Continental Resources, Inc. (NYSE:CLR) Chairman Harold Hamm acquired 1,133,674 shares of Continental Resources stock in a transaction on Wednesday, July 1st. The shares were purchased at an average price of $17.00 per share, for a total transaction of $19,272,458.00. The purchase was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through the SEC website.

Harold Hamm also recently made the following trade(s):

On Monday, June 29th, Harold Hamm acquired 967,954 shares of Continental Resources stock. The shares were purchased at an average price of $16.01 per share, for a total transaction of $15,496,943.54.

On Wednesday, June 24th, Harold Hamm acquired 1,300,000 shares of Continental Resources stock. The shares were purchased at an average price of $16.01 per share, for a total transaction of $20,813,000.00.

On Monday, June 22nd, Harold Hamm acquired 1,224,474 shares of Continental Resources stock. The shares were purchased at an average price of $16.98 per share, for a total transaction of $20,791,568.52.

CLR traded down $0.47 on Wednesday, reaching $17.06. 8,116,731 shares of the stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 5,887,799. The company’s 50-day moving average price is $15.41 and its 200 day moving average price is $20.01. Continental Resources, Inc. has a fifty-two week low of $6.90 and a fifty-two week high of $42.57. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.88, a current ratio of 1.20 and a quick ratio of 1.14. The firm has a market capitalization of $6.50 billion, a PE ratio of 15.80 and a beta of 3.42.

Continental Resources (NYSE:CLR) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Monday, May 11th. The oil and natural gas company reported ($0.08) EPS for the quarter, missing the Zacks’ consensus estimate of ($0.03) by ($0.05). Continental Resources had a return on equity of 8.60% and a net margin of 9.18%. The firm had revenue of $880.80 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $843.57 million. During the same period in the prior year, the firm posted $0.58 EPS. The business’s revenue was down 21.7% compared to the same quarter last year. As a group, equities analysts forecast that Continental Resources, Inc. will post -1.4 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Several research analysts have commented on the company. Wolfe Research downgraded Continental Resources to an “underperform” rating in a report on Thursday, April 2nd. BMO Capital Markets cut their price target on Continental Resources from $5.75 to $5.50 and set a “market perform” rating on the stock in a report on Wednesday, May 20th. Stephens downgraded Continental Resources from an “overweight” rating to an “equal weight” rating and cut their price target for the company from $38.00 to $12.00 in a report on Friday, March 20th. TD Securities lifted their price target on Continental Resources from $13.50 to $14.50 and gave the company a “hold” rating in a report on Tuesday, May 12th. Finally, Tudor Pickering downgraded Continental Resources from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a report on Monday, May 4th. Six equities research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, sixteen have given a hold rating and seven have assigned a buy rating to the stock. Continental Resources has an average rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $21.64.

A number of institutional investors and hedge funds have recently modified their holdings of CLR. BlackRock Inc. lifted its position in Continental Resources by 30.9% during the 1st quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 6,776,869 shares of the oil and natural gas company’s stock worth $51,777,000 after acquiring an additional 1,598,924 shares during the period. Norges Bank acquired a new stake in Continental Resources during the 4th quarter worth about $43,231,000. Two Sigma Advisers LP lifted its position in Continental Resources by 98.6% during the 1st quarter. Two Sigma Advisers LP now owns 2,471,883 shares of the oil and natural gas company’s stock worth $18,885,000 after acquiring an additional 1,227,400 shares during the period. State Street Corp lifted its position in Continental Resources by 21.6% during the 1st quarter. State Street Corp now owns 5,125,437 shares of the oil and natural gas company’s stock worth $39,158,000 after acquiring an additional 912,047 shares during the period. Finally, Caymus Capital Partners L.P. acquired a new position in shares of Continental Resources in the 1st quarter valued at about $5,121,000. 21.11% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

About Continental Resources

Continental Resources, Inc explores for, develops, and produces crude oil and natural gas properties primarily in the north, south, and east regions of the United States. The company sells its crude oil and natural gas production to energy marketing companies, crude oil refining companies, and natural gas gathering and processing companies.

