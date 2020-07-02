Insider Buying: Evelo Biosciences Inc (NASDAQ:EVLO) Major Shareholder Buys 4,666,666 Shares of Stock

Evelo Biosciences Inc (NASDAQ:EVLO) major shareholder Ventures Fund Iv Gene Flagship acquired 4,666,666 shares of the stock in a transaction on Monday, June 29th. The stock was bought at an average price of $3.75 per share, with a total value of $17,499,997.50. The acquisition was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which can be accessed through this link. Major shareholders that own 10% or more of a company’s shares are required to disclose their sales and purchases with the SEC.

Shares of NASDAQ:EVLO traded down $0.26 during trading on Wednesday, hitting $4.90. 79,700 shares of the company’s stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 104,908. Evelo Biosciences Inc has a 1-year low of $3.01 and a 1-year high of $9.27. The firm has a 50-day moving average price of $4.30 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $4.53. The company has a current ratio of 4.89, a quick ratio of 4.89 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.50. The firm has a market cap of $166.84 million, a P/E ratio of -1.84 and a beta of 0.98.

Evelo Biosciences (NASDAQ:EVLO) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Monday, May 11th. The company reported ($0.71) EPS for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of ($0.73) by $0.02. As a group, research analysts predict that Evelo Biosciences Inc will post -2.45 EPS for the current year.

Several large investors have recently modified their holdings of the company. Barclays PLC boosted its stake in Evelo Biosciences by 103.2% during the 4th quarter. Barclays PLC now owns 13,855 shares of the company’s stock worth $56,000 after acquiring an additional 7,038 shares during the last quarter. UBS Group AG boosted its stake in Evelo Biosciences by 30.7% during the 4th quarter. UBS Group AG now owns 17,070 shares of the company’s stock worth $69,000 after acquiring an additional 4,012 shares during the last quarter. Larson Financial Group LLC boosted its stake in Evelo Biosciences by 175.8% during the 1st quarter. Larson Financial Group LLC now owns 20,042 shares of the company’s stock worth $75,000 after acquiring an additional 12,774 shares during the last quarter. Renaissance Technologies LLC boosted its stake in Evelo Biosciences by 101.4% during the 4th quarter. Renaissance Technologies LLC now owns 29,200 shares of the company’s stock worth $119,000 after acquiring an additional 14,700 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Nuveen Asset Management LLC boosted its stake in Evelo Biosciences by 6.9% during the 1st quarter. Nuveen Asset Management LLC now owns 36,767 shares of the company’s stock worth $138,000 after acquiring an additional 2,372 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors own 85.24% of the company’s stock.

Several equities research analysts have weighed in on EVLO shares. Zacks Investment Research upgraded shares of Evelo Biosciences from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $4.25 price objective for the company in a research report on Tuesday, April 21st. Chardan Capital restated a “hold” rating on shares of Evelo Biosciences in a research report on Friday, March 20th. Jefferies Financial Group cut shares of Evelo Biosciences from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating and lowered their price objective for the company from $18.00 to $6.00 in a research report on Tuesday, May 12th. Morgan Stanley cut shares of Evelo Biosciences from an “overweight” rating to an “equal weight” rating and set a $8.00 price objective for the company. in a research report on Thursday, May 21st. Finally, BMO Capital Markets lowered their price objective on shares of Evelo Biosciences from $24.00 to $21.00 and set an “outperform” rating for the company in a research report on Tuesday, May 12th. Three investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and four have issued a buy rating to the stock. The stock currently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $9.81.

Evelo Biosciences, Inc, a biotechnology company, focuses on the development of monocolonal microbials for the treatment of inflammatory diseases and cancer. It is involved in developing EDP1066 and EDP1815, which are in Phase 1b placebo-controlled dose-escalating safety and tolerability clinical study for the treatment of atopic dermatitis, asthma, psoriatic arthritis, rheumatoid arthritis, and inflammatory bowel diseases.

