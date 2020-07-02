Insider Buying: Gray Television, Inc. (NYSE:GTN) Director Purchases 2,000 Shares of Stock

Gray Television, Inc. (NYSE:GTN) Director Robin Robinson Howell purchased 2,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, June 29th. The stock was bought at an average cost of $13.08 per share, for a total transaction of $26,160.00. Following the completion of the purchase, the director now directly owns 81,635 shares in the company, valued at approximately $1,067,785.80. The acquisition was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which can be accessed through the SEC website.
GTN traded up $0.19 during trading on Wednesday, reaching $13.95. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 1,049,200 shares, compared to its average volume of 1,083,691. The company has a quick ratio of 2.97, a current ratio of 2.97 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 2.50. The firm has a fifty day simple moving average of $14.14 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $16.16. Gray Television, Inc. has a 1 year low of $8.53 and a 1 year high of $23.07. The company has a market cap of $1.37 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 6.93, a PEG ratio of 0.57 and a beta of 2.07.
Gray Television (NYSE:GTN) last released its earnings results on Thursday, May 7th. The company reported $0.40 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $0.23 by $0.17. The business had revenue of $534.00 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $543.75 million. Gray Television had a net margin of 11.09% and a return on equity of 16.54%. The business’s revenue was up 3.1% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period last year, the company posted ($0.31) EPS. As a group, equities analysts forecast that Gray Television, Inc. will post 2.4 EPS for the current fiscal year.
A number of research analysts recently weighed in on GTN shares. Barrington Research reaffirmed a “buy” rating and issued a $20.00 price target on shares of Gray Television in a research note on Thursday, May 28th. Noble Financial reaffirmed a “buy” rating and issued a $22.00 price target on shares of Gray Television in a research note on Friday, May 8th. ValuEngine lowered shares of Gray Television from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a research note on Thursday, April 2nd. Finally, Zacks Investment Research raised shares of Gray Television from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $16.00 target price on the stock in a research note on Wednesday, June 24th. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating and five have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. Gray Television presently has an average rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $21.20.
About Gray Television
Gray Television, Inc, a television broadcast company, owns and operates television stations and digital assets in the United States. As of February 28, 2019, it owned and operated television stations in 91 television markets broadcasting approximately 400 program streams, including approximately 150 channels affiliated with the CBS Network, the NBC Network, the ABC Network, and the FOX Network.
