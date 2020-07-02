Insider Buying: Gray Television, Inc. (NYSE:GTN) Director Purchases 2,000 Shares of Stock

Gray Television, Inc. (NYSE:GTN) Director Robin Robinson Howell purchased 2,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, June 29th. The stock was bought at an average cost of $13.08 per share, for a total transaction of $26,160.00. Following the completion of the purchase, the director now directly owns 81,635 shares in the company, valued at approximately $1,067,785.80. The acquisition was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which can be accessed through the SEC website.

GTN traded up $0.19 during trading on Wednesday, reaching $13.95. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 1,049,200 shares, compared to its average volume of 1,083,691. The company has a quick ratio of 2.97, a current ratio of 2.97 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 2.50. The firm has a fifty day simple moving average of $14.14 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $16.16. Gray Television, Inc. has a 1 year low of $8.53 and a 1 year high of $23.07. The company has a market cap of $1.37 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 6.93, a PEG ratio of 0.57 and a beta of 2.07.

Get Gray Television alerts:

Gray Television (NYSE:GTN) last released its earnings results on Thursday, May 7th. The company reported $0.40 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $0.23 by $0.17. The business had revenue of $534.00 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $543.75 million. Gray Television had a net margin of 11.09% and a return on equity of 16.54%. The business’s revenue was up 3.1% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period last year, the company posted ($0.31) EPS. As a group, equities analysts forecast that Gray Television, Inc. will post 2.4 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Several hedge funds have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Clearbridge Investments LLC raised its position in shares of Gray Television by 35.2% during the 1st quarter. Clearbridge Investments LLC now owns 4,420,098 shares of the company’s stock valued at $47,472,000 after buying an additional 1,151,804 shares during the period. State Street Corp increased its holdings in Gray Television by 1.6% in the 1st quarter. State Street Corp now owns 1,879,586 shares of the company’s stock valued at $20,187,000 after purchasing an additional 28,782 shares during the last quarter. Bank of New York Mellon Corp increased its holdings in Gray Television by 4.9% in the 4th quarter. Bank of New York Mellon Corp now owns 1,711,035 shares of the company’s stock valued at $36,685,000 after purchasing an additional 79,642 shares during the last quarter. Victory Capital Management Inc. increased its holdings in Gray Television by 0.4% in the 4th quarter. Victory Capital Management Inc. now owns 1,566,998 shares of the company’s stock valued at $33,596,000 after purchasing an additional 6,054 shares during the last quarter. Finally, American Financial Group Inc. increased its holdings in Gray Television by 17.7% in the 1st quarter. American Financial Group Inc. now owns 1,330,595 shares of the company’s stock valued at $14,290,000 after purchasing an additional 200,000 shares during the last quarter. 83.47% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

A number of research analysts recently weighed in on GTN shares. Barrington Research reaffirmed a “buy” rating and issued a $20.00 price target on shares of Gray Television in a research note on Thursday, May 28th. Noble Financial reaffirmed a “buy” rating and issued a $22.00 price target on shares of Gray Television in a research note on Friday, May 8th. ValuEngine lowered shares of Gray Television from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a research note on Thursday, April 2nd. Finally, Zacks Investment Research raised shares of Gray Television from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $16.00 target price on the stock in a research note on Wednesday, June 24th. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating and five have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. Gray Television presently has an average rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $21.20.

About Gray Television

Gray Television, Inc, a television broadcast company, owns and operates television stations and digital assets in the United States. As of February 28, 2019, it owned and operated television stations in 91 television markets broadcasting approximately 400 program streams, including approximately 150 channels affiliated with the CBS Network, the NBC Network, the ABC Network, and the FOX Network.

Recommended Story: How can you know how many shares are floating?

Receive News & Ratings for Gray Television Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Gray Television and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.