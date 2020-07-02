Insider Buying: Servicesource International Inc (NASDAQ:SREV) Major Shareholder Buys 73,266 Shares of Stock

Servicesource International Inc (NASDAQ:SREV) major shareholder Edenbrook Capital, Llc bought 73,266 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, June 30th. The shares were bought at an average price of $1.55 per share, for a total transaction of $113,562.30. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which can be accessed through this link. Large shareholders that own 10% or more of a company’s stock are required to disclose their sales and purchases with the SEC.

Edenbrook Capital, Llc also recently made the following trade(s):

Get Servicesource International alerts:

On Thursday, June 18th, Edenbrook Capital, Llc bought 250,000 shares of Servicesource International stock. The shares were bought at an average price of $1.52 per share, for a total transaction of $380,000.00.

On Monday, May 11th, Edenbrook Capital, Llc bought 540,400 shares of Servicesource International stock. The shares were bought at an average price of $1.22 per share, for a total transaction of $659,288.00.

On Monday, April 6th, Edenbrook Capital, Llc bought 12,800 shares of Servicesource International stock. The shares were bought at an average price of $0.85 per share, for a total transaction of $10,880.00.

On Friday, April 3rd, Edenbrook Capital, Llc acquired 6,782 shares of Servicesource International stock. The shares were acquired at an average price of $0.80 per share, for a total transaction of $5,425.60.

Shares of SREV stock traded up $0.08 on Wednesday, hitting $1.66. The stock had a trading volume of 303,692 shares, compared to its average volume of 393,063. The business has a 50 day moving average of $1.60 and a 200 day moving average of $1.45. The stock has a market cap of $159.83 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of -7.90 and a beta of 2.08. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.37, a current ratio of 1.63 and a quick ratio of 1.63. Servicesource International Inc has a 12-month low of $0.53 and a 12-month high of $2.10.

Servicesource International (NASDAQ:SREV) last announced its earnings results on Thursday, May 7th. The technology company reported ($0.03) EPS for the quarter, meeting the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of ($0.03). The company had revenue of $50.11 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $47.25 million. Servicesource International had a negative net margin of 8.97% and a negative return on equity of 9.38%. As a group, research analysts expect that Servicesource International Inc will post -0.11 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Several research analysts have weighed in on SREV shares. ValuEngine upgraded shares of Servicesource International from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Thursday, April 2nd. Zacks Investment Research upgraded shares of Servicesource International from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Tuesday. Finally, B. Riley upped their price objective on shares of Servicesource International from $1.75 to $2.00 in a report on Monday, June 22nd.

Several hedge funds have recently made changes to their positions in the company. Geode Capital Management LLC raised its holdings in shares of Servicesource International by 2.9% in the fourth quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC now owns 523,879 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $874,000 after purchasing an additional 14,826 shares during the last quarter. Wells Fargo & Company MN raised its holdings in shares of Servicesource International by 17.4% in the first quarter. Wells Fargo & Company MN now owns 119,512 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $105,000 after purchasing an additional 17,721 shares during the last quarter. Tower Research Capital LLC TRC purchased a new stake in shares of Servicesource International in the fourth quarter valued at about $44,000. Renaissance Technologies LLC raised its holdings in shares of Servicesource International by 2.4% in the fourth quarter. Renaissance Technologies LLC now owns 4,128,661 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $6,895,000 after purchasing an additional 94,946 shares during the last quarter. Finally, King Luther Capital Management Corp grew its position in Servicesource International by 33.3% during the fourth quarter. King Luther Capital Management Corp now owns 400,000 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $668,000 after buying an additional 100,000 shares during the period. Institutional investors own 64.38% of the company’s stock.

Servicesource International Company Profile

ServiceSource International, Inc operates as a digital customer journey experience company. Its solutions include lead generation, inside sales, outsourced sales operations, customer onboarding, customer success management, cross-sell and upsell, warranty conversion, account-based marketing, and channel recruitment and enablement, as well as renewals management services, such as the sale of maintenance and support service contracts for the products used by its clients' end-users.

Recommended Story: Diluted Earnings Per Share

Receive News & Ratings for Servicesource International Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Servicesource International and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.