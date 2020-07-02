Insider Buying: TETRA Technologies, Inc. (NYSE:TTI) VP Acquires 79,500 Shares of Stock

TETRA Technologies, Inc. (NYSE:TTI) VP Richard D. O’brien acquired 79,500 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Monday, June 29th. The shares were purchased at an average cost of $0.58 per share, with a total value of $46,110.00. Following the acquisition, the vice president now owns 143,859 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $83,438.22. The acquisition was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is accessible through this link.

TTI traded down $0.02 during trading on Wednesday, reaching $0.51. 3,612,219 shares of the company’s stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 3,588,842. The company’s fifty day moving average price is $0.45 and its 200-day moving average price is $0.90. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 6.16, a quick ratio of 1.14 and a current ratio of 1.86. TETRA Technologies, Inc. has a fifty-two week low of $0.22 and a fifty-two week high of $2.18. The firm has a market capitalization of $67.29 million, a PE ratio of -0.46 and a beta of 2.61.

TETRA Technologies (NYSE:TTI) last released its earnings results on Tuesday, May 5th. The oil and gas company reported $0.02 EPS for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of ($0.08) by $0.10. TETRA Technologies had a negative net margin of 13.58% and a positive return on equity of 0.67%. The firm had revenue of $222.94 million during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $209.48 million. Research analysts forecast that TETRA Technologies, Inc. will post -0.4 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Several analysts have recently weighed in on TTI shares. Stifel Nicolaus lowered shares of TETRA Technologies from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating and dropped their price objective for the stock from $2.00 to $1.00 in a report on Tuesday, March 10th. B. Riley reissued a “neutral” rating and issued a $1.25 price target (down previously from $2.25) on shares of TETRA Technologies in a report on Wednesday, March 11th. Wells Fargo & Co reissued a “hold” rating on shares of TETRA Technologies in a report on Monday, April 6th. ValuEngine raised shares of TETRA Technologies from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a report on Tuesday, April 14th. Finally, Evercore ISI lowered shares of TETRA Technologies from an “outperform” rating to an “underperform” rating in a report on Monday, March 9th. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, five have assigned a hold rating and one has assigned a buy rating to the stock. The company currently has an average rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $1.44.

A number of institutional investors and hedge funds have recently added to or reduced their stakes in TTI. Prescott Group Capital Management L.L.C. grew its holdings in TETRA Technologies by 31.7% during the 1st quarter. Prescott Group Capital Management L.L.C. now owns 4,022,988 shares of the oil and gas company’s stock worth $1,287,000 after acquiring an additional 967,470 shares during the period. Renaissance Technologies LLC grew its holdings in TETRA Technologies by 35.6% during the 4th quarter. Renaissance Technologies LLC now owns 1,547,606 shares of the oil and gas company’s stock worth $3,033,000 after acquiring an additional 405,890 shares during the period. State Street Corp grew its holdings in TETRA Technologies by 7.0% during the 1st quarter. State Street Corp now owns 3,788,357 shares of the oil and gas company’s stock worth $1,212,000 after acquiring an additional 248,689 shares during the period. Russell Investments Group Ltd. grew its holdings in TETRA Technologies by 2.7% during the 1st quarter. Russell Investments Group Ltd. now owns 6,566,793 shares of the oil and gas company’s stock worth $2,101,000 after acquiring an additional 173,242 shares during the period. Finally, Great West Life Assurance Co. Can bought a new position in shares of TETRA Technologies during the fourth quarter worth $300,000. 78.19% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

TETRA Technologies Company Profile

TETRA Technologies, Inc, together with its subsidiaries, operates as a diversified oil and gas services company. The company's Completion Fluids & Products segment manufactures and markets clear brine fluids, additives, and associated products and services to the oil and gas industry for use in well drilling, completion, and workover operations in the United States, as well as in Latin America, Europe, Asia, the Middle East, and Africa.

