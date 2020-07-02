Insider Selling: Alteryx Inc (NYSE:AYX) CRO Sells 1,139 Shares of Stock

Alteryx Inc (NYSE:AYX) CRO Robert Scott Jones sold 1,139 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, July 1st. The shares were sold at an average price of $164.35, for a total transaction of $187,194.65. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through this link.

Robert Scott Jones also recently made the following trade(s):

On Friday, June 5th, Robert Scott Jones sold 1,599 shares of Alteryx stock. The shares were sold at an average price of $132.90, for a total transaction of $212,507.10.

On Monday, June 1st, Robert Scott Jones sold 5,304 shares of Alteryx stock. The shares were sold at an average price of $143.23, for a total transaction of $759,691.92.

On Tuesday, May 5th, Robert Scott Jones sold 1,599 shares of Alteryx stock. The shares were sold at an average price of $112.05, for a total transaction of $179,167.95.

On Monday, April 6th, Robert Scott Jones sold 1,598 shares of Alteryx stock. The shares were sold at an average price of $86.54, for a total transaction of $138,290.92.

Shares of NYSE:AYX traded up $10.94 during mid-day trading on Wednesday, reaching $175.22. 1,868,546 shares of the company traded hands, compared to its average volume of 1,914,742. The company’s 50 day moving average price is $144.87 and its 200-day moving average price is $124.26. The firm has a market cap of $10.84 billion, a PE ratio of 3,285.60 and a beta of 1.41. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.59, a current ratio of 4.11 and a quick ratio of 4.11. Alteryx Inc has a 52 week low of $75.17 and a 52 week high of $176.94.

Alteryx (NYSE:AYX) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, May 6th. The company reported ($0.10) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing the Zacks’ consensus estimate of ($0.09) by ($0.01). The company had revenue of $108.80 million for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $105.64 million. Alteryx had a net margin of 1.28% and a return on equity of 7.04%. The company’s revenue was up 43.2% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter last year, the firm posted $0.04 earnings per share. On average, research analysts predict that Alteryx Inc will post -0.13 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Several large investors have recently made changes to their positions in AYX. Charles Schwab Investment Management Inc. grew its stake in shares of Alteryx by 6.5% during the 4th quarter. Charles Schwab Investment Management Inc. now owns 209,636 shares of the company’s stock valued at $20,979,000 after acquiring an additional 12,859 shares during the period. Comerica Bank purchased a new position in Alteryx in the 4th quarter worth approximately $226,000. Banque Cantonale Vaudoise purchased a new position in Alteryx in the 4th quarter worth approximately $121,000. Rafferty Asset Management LLC purchased a new position in Alteryx in the 4th quarter worth approximately $305,000. Finally, Envestnet Asset Management Inc. lifted its holdings in Alteryx by 30.8% in the 4th quarter. Envestnet Asset Management Inc. now owns 18,519 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,853,000 after purchasing an additional 4,361 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors own 73.68% of the company’s stock.

A number of brokerages have commented on AYX. Needham & Company LLC increased their price target on shares of Alteryx from $140.00 to $164.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research report on Friday, May 22nd. Goldman Sachs Group lifted their price target on shares of Alteryx from $164.00 to $216.00 in a report on Monday. Rosenblatt Securities reissued a “hold” rating and set a $115.00 price objective (down previously from $145.00) on shares of Alteryx in a research report on Friday, May 1st. JPMorgan Chase & Co. lowered Alteryx from a “neutral” rating to an “underweight” rating and set a $88.00 price objective for the company. in a research report on Thursday, April 23rd. Finally, DA Davidson lowered their price target on Alteryx from $145.00 to $110.00 and set a “neutral” rating for the company in a research report on Thursday, May 7th. Two research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, four have assigned a hold rating and ten have assigned a buy rating to the stock. The company presently has an average rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $142.00.

Alteryx, Inc operates a self-service data analytics software platform that enables organizations to enhance business outcomes and the productivity of their business analysts, data scientists, and citizen data scientists worldwide. Its software platform includes Alteryx Designer, a data profiling, preparation, blending, and analytics product used to create visual workflows or analytic processes; Alteryx Server, a server-based product for scheduling, sharing, and running analytic processes and applications in a Web-based environment; Alteryx Connect, a collaborative data exploration platform for discovering information assets and sharing recommendations across the enterprise; and Alteryx Promote, an analytics model management product for data scientists and analytics teams to build, manage, monitor, and deploy predictive models into real-time production applications.

