Insider Selling: Brown-Forman Corporation (NYSE:BF-A) SVP Sells 3,562 Shares of Stock

Brown-Forman Corporation (NYSE:BF-A) SVP Kirsten M. Hawley sold 3,562 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, July 1st. The shares were sold at an average price of $64.18, for a total value of $228,609.16. Following the completion of the transaction, the senior vice president now directly owns 4,184 shares in the company, valued at $268,529.12. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through the SEC website.

Brown-Forman stock remained flat at $$60.09 during midday trading on Wednesday. The company had a trading volume of 30,950 shares. The company has a 50-day simple moving average of $60.48.

Brown-Forman Company Profile

Brown-Forman Corporation manufactures, bottles, imports, exports, markets, and sells various alcoholic beverages worldwide. It provides spirits, wines, whiskey spirits, whiskey-based flavored liqueurs, ready-to-drink and ready-to-pour products, ready-to-drink cocktails, vodkas, tequilas, champagnes, brandy, bourbons, and liqueurs.

