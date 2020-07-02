Insider Selling: Commercial Metals (NYSE:CMC) COO Sells 52,045 Shares of Stock

Commercial Metals (NYSE:CMC) COO Tracy L. Porter sold 52,045 shares of Commercial Metals stock in a transaction on Monday, June 29th. The stock was sold at an average price of $20.14, for a total value of $1,048,186.30. Following the sale, the chief operating officer now owns 10 shares in the company, valued at $201.40. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is available through the SEC website.

Commercial Metals stock traded down $0.53 during midday trading on Wednesday, reaching $19.87. The stock had a trading volume of 1,218,155 shares, compared to its average volume of 1,697,954. Commercial Metals has a 12 month low of $10.76 and a 12 month high of $24.04. The firm’s 50-day moving average price is $17.93 and its 200 day moving average price is $18.56. The firm has a market capitalization of $2.43 billion, a PE ratio of 7.98 and a beta of 1.42. The company has a quick ratio of 2.39, a current ratio of 3.42 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.64.

Commercial Metals (NYSE:CMC) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, June 18th. The basic materials company reported $0.59 earnings per share for the quarter, beating the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $0.37 by $0.22. Commercial Metals had a return on equity of 18.16% and a net margin of 5.31%. The firm had revenue of $1.34 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $1.25 billion. During the same period in the prior year, the business posted $0.67 earnings per share. The company’s revenue was down 16.5% on a year-over-year basis. Equities research analysts expect that Commercial Metals will post 2.27 EPS for the current year.

The business also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Monday, July 20th. Stockholders of record on Monday, July 6th will be given a dividend of $0.12 per share. This represents a $0.48 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 2.42%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Thursday, July 2nd. Commercial Metals’s dividend payout ratio is presently 23.08%.

Several institutional investors and hedge funds have recently made changes to their positions in the company. New Mexico Educational Retirement Board increased its position in shares of Commercial Metals by 39.4% during the first quarter. New Mexico Educational Retirement Board now owns 28,300 shares of the basic materials company’s stock valued at $447,000 after buying an additional 8,000 shares during the period. State of Tennessee Treasury Department increased its position in shares of Commercial Metals by 10.3% during the first quarter. State of Tennessee Treasury Department now owns 33,505 shares of the basic materials company’s stock valued at $529,000 after buying an additional 3,133 shares during the period. The Manufacturers Life Insurance Company increased its position in shares of Commercial Metals by 3.1% during the first quarter. The Manufacturers Life Insurance Company now owns 241,214 shares of the basic materials company’s stock valued at $3,809,000 after buying an additional 7,284 shares during the period. Scopus Asset Management L.P. increased its position in shares of Commercial Metals by 43.8% during the first quarter. Scopus Asset Management L.P. now owns 1,144,217 shares of the basic materials company’s stock valued at $18,067,000 after buying an additional 348,751 shares during the period. Finally, Advisor Group Holdings Inc. bought a new stake in shares of Commercial Metals during the first quarter valued at about $104,000. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 88.07% of the company’s stock.

A number of equities research analysts have recently commented on CMC shares. Bank of America upgraded Commercial Metals from an “underperform” rating to a “buy” rating in a research note on Tuesday, March 17th. TheStreet upgraded Commercial Metals from a “c” rating to a “b-” rating in a research note on Monday, June 1st. Zacks Investment Research upgraded Commercial Metals from a “hold” rating to a “strong-buy” rating and set a $15.00 target price on the stock in a research note on Tuesday, March 10th. Deutsche Bank lifted their target price on Commercial Metals from $20.00 to $24.00 in a research note on Monday, June 22nd. Finally, BMO Capital Markets boosted their price objective on Commercial Metals from $15.00 to $22.00 and gave the company a “market perform” rating in a research note on Friday, June 19th. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, four have assigned a hold rating, five have issued a buy rating and one has given a strong buy rating to the company. The company has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $20.44.

About Commercial Metals

Commercial Metals Company manufactures, recycles, and markets steel and metal products, and related materials and services in the United States and internationally. It operates through four segments: Americas Recycling, Americas Mills, Americas Fabrication, and International Mill. The Americas Recycling segment processes and sells scrap metals to steel mills and foundries, aluminum sheet and ingot manufacturers, brass and bronze ingot makers, copper refineries and mills, secondary lead smelters, specialty steel mills, high temperature alloy manufacturers, and other consumers.

