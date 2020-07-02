Insider Selling: Kimco Realty Corp (NYSE:KIM) Insider Sells 4,675,726 Shares of Stock

Kimco Realty Corp (NYSE:KIM) insider Realty Corp Kimco sold 4,675,726 shares of Kimco Realty stock in a transaction on Tuesday, June 30th. The shares were sold at an average price of $15.27, for a total value of $71,398,336.02. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at this hyperlink.

Shares of KIM stock traded up $0.07 on Wednesday, hitting $12.91. The company had a trading volume of 6,099,130 shares, compared to its average volume of 6,996,288. The firm has a market cap of $5.50 billion, a P/E ratio of 17.21, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 8.09 and a beta of 1.23. The company has a 50-day moving average price of $12.33 and a 200-day moving average price of $14.88. The company has a quick ratio of 2.01, a current ratio of 2.01 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.19. Kimco Realty Corp has a twelve month low of $7.45 and a twelve month high of $21.86.

Kimco Realty (NYSE:KIM) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Friday, May 8th. The real estate investment trust reported $0.37 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $0.36 by $0.01. The business had revenue of $284.70 million during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $283.35 million. Kimco Realty had a return on equity of 7.64% and a net margin of 33.33%. The company’s revenue for the quarter was down 3.5% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter in the previous year, the firm posted $0.37 EPS. Equities research analysts expect that Kimco Realty Corp will post 1.31 EPS for the current year.

Several hedge funds have recently modified their holdings of the company. The Manufacturers Life Insurance Company increased its stake in shares of Kimco Realty by 17.2% in the 1st quarter. The Manufacturers Life Insurance Company now owns 494,160 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $4,779,000 after purchasing an additional 72,568 shares in the last quarter. Voloridge Investment Management LLC purchased a new position in shares of Kimco Realty in the 1st quarter valued at about $2,664,000. Mercer Global Advisors Inc. ADV purchased a new position in shares of Kimco Realty in the 1st quarter valued at about $143,000. Advisor Group Holdings Inc. purchased a new position in shares of Kimco Realty in the 1st quarter valued at about $1,251,000. Finally, Capital Research Global Investors increased its stake in shares of Kimco Realty by 20.0% in the 1st quarter. Capital Research Global Investors now owns 7,618,593 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $73,672,000 after purchasing an additional 1,270,943 shares in the last quarter. 90.53% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Several research analysts recently weighed in on the company. SunTrust Banks boosted their target price on Kimco Realty from $11.00 to $12.00 and gave the stock a “hold” rating in a research note on Monday, June 15th. Goldman Sachs Group assumed coverage on Kimco Realty in a research note on Wednesday. They set a “buy” rating and a $15.00 target price on the stock. ValuEngine upgraded Kimco Realty from a “strong sell” rating to a “sell” rating in a research note on Friday, May 1st. Evercore ISI downgraded Kimco Realty from an “in-line” rating to an “underperform” rating in a research note on Monday, June 15th. Finally, JPMorgan Chase & Co. boosted their target price on Kimco Realty from $11.00 to $13.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research note on Monday, June 1st. Four research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, ten have given a hold rating and three have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. Kimco Realty has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $14.57.

Kimco Realty Company Profile

Kimco Realty Corp. is a real estate investment trust (REIT) headquartered in New Hyde Park, N.Y., that is one of North America’s largest publicly traded owners and operators of open-air shopping centers. As of December 31, 2018, the company owned interests in 437 U.S. shopping centers comprising 76 million square feet of leasable space primarily concentrated in the top major metropolitan markets.

