Insider Selling: Momenta Pharmaceuticals, Inc. (NASDAQ:MNTA) CAO Sells 947 Shares of Stock

Momenta Pharmaceuticals, Inc. (NASDAQ:MNTA) CAO Agnieszka Cieplinska sold 947 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, June 30th. The shares were sold at an average price of $35.11, for a total transaction of $33,249.17. Following the completion of the sale, the chief accounting officer now directly owns 8,521 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $299,172.31. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through the SEC website.
Agnieszka Cieplinska also recently made the following trade(s):
- On Friday, June 12th, Agnieszka Cieplinska sold 940 shares of Momenta Pharmaceuticals stock. The shares were sold at an average price of $30.15, for a total transaction of $28,341.00.
- On Tuesday, April 14th, Agnieszka Cieplinska sold 921 shares of Momenta Pharmaceuticals stock. The shares were sold at an average price of $29.57, for a total transaction of $27,233.97.
NASDAQ MNTA traded down $2.66 during trading on Wednesday, hitting $33.27. 2,328,000 shares of the company’s stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 1,246,693. The company has a market cap of $4.23 billion, a PE ratio of -11.88 and a beta of 1.46. Momenta Pharmaceuticals, Inc. has a fifty-two week low of $9.51 and a fifty-two week high of $39.88. The stock’s 50 day moving average price is $33.33 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $28.75.
Several institutional investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in MNTA. Victory Capital Management Inc. increased its stake in shares of Momenta Pharmaceuticals by 22.0% in the fourth quarter. Victory Capital Management Inc. now owns 14,083 shares of the biotechnology company’s stock valued at $409,000 after buying an additional 2,541 shares during the period. Charles Schwab Investment Management Inc. increased its stake in shares of Momenta Pharmaceuticals by 11.8% in the fourth quarter. Charles Schwab Investment Management Inc. now owns 660,010 shares of the biotechnology company’s stock valued at $13,022,000 after buying an additional 69,800 shares during the period. Bank of Montreal Can increased its stake in shares of Momenta Pharmaceuticals by 29.5% in the fourth quarter. Bank of Montreal Can now owns 15,702 shares of the biotechnology company’s stock valued at $310,000 after buying an additional 3,581 shares during the period. Barclays PLC increased its stake in shares of Momenta Pharmaceuticals by 53.9% in the fourth quarter. Barclays PLC now owns 156,033 shares of the biotechnology company’s stock valued at $3,079,000 after buying an additional 54,645 shares during the period. Finally, Duality Advisers LP acquired a new position in shares of Momenta Pharmaceuticals in the fourth quarter valued at approximately $624,000. 96.29% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.
Several research firms recently weighed in on MNTA. Piper Sandler reaffirmed a “buy” rating and set a $45.00 price objective on shares of Momenta Pharmaceuticals in a research report on Monday, June 15th. BidaskClub cut shares of Momenta Pharmaceuticals from a “strong-buy” rating to a “buy” rating in a research report on Wednesday. Wells Fargo & Co upped their price objective on shares of Momenta Pharmaceuticals from $40.00 to $48.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research report on Monday, June 15th. ValuEngine raised shares of Momenta Pharmaceuticals from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a research report on Thursday, April 2nd. Finally, Cantor Fitzgerald upped their price objective on shares of Momenta Pharmaceuticals from $30.00 to $38.00 and gave the stock a “neutral” rating in a research report on Tuesday, June 16th. They noted that the move was a valuation call. Two research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and nine have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. Momenta Pharmaceuticals has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $43.00.
About Momenta Pharmaceuticals
Momenta Pharmaceuticals, Inc, a biotechnology company, focuses on the discovery and development of novel biologic therapies for the treatment of rare immune-mediated diseases in the United States. Its novel therapeutic programs include M281, a fully-human anti-neonatal Fc receptor (FcRn), aglycosylated immunoglobulin G (IgG1), and monoclonal antibody to reduce circulating IgG antibodies by blocking endogenous IgG recycling via FcRn; M230, a recombinant trivalent human IgG1 Fc multimer containing three IgG Fc regions joined to maximize activity; and M254, a hyper-sialylated immunoglobulin to treat various inflammatory diseases, including idiopathic thrombocytopenic purpura and chronic inflammatory demyelinating polyneuropathy.
