Insider Selling: Momenta Pharmaceuticals, Inc. (NASDAQ:MNTA) CAO Sells 947 Shares of Stock

Momenta Pharmaceuticals, Inc. (NASDAQ:MNTA) CAO Agnieszka Cieplinska sold 947 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, June 30th. The shares were sold at an average price of $35.11, for a total transaction of $33,249.17. Following the completion of the sale, the chief accounting officer now directly owns 8,521 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $299,172.31. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through the SEC website.

Agnieszka Cieplinska also recently made the following trade(s):

Get Momenta Pharmaceuticals alerts:

On Friday, June 12th, Agnieszka Cieplinska sold 940 shares of Momenta Pharmaceuticals stock. The shares were sold at an average price of $30.15, for a total transaction of $28,341.00.

On Tuesday, April 14th, Agnieszka Cieplinska sold 921 shares of Momenta Pharmaceuticals stock. The shares were sold at an average price of $29.57, for a total transaction of $27,233.97.

NASDAQ MNTA traded down $2.66 during trading on Wednesday, hitting $33.27. 2,328,000 shares of the company’s stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 1,246,693. The company has a market cap of $4.23 billion, a PE ratio of -11.88 and a beta of 1.46. Momenta Pharmaceuticals, Inc. has a fifty-two week low of $9.51 and a fifty-two week high of $39.88. The stock’s 50 day moving average price is $33.33 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $28.75.

Momenta Pharmaceuticals (NASDAQ:MNTA) last issued its earnings results on Thursday, May 7th. The biotechnology company reported ($0.34) EPS for the quarter, topping the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of ($0.48) by $0.14. Momenta Pharmaceuticals had a negative return on equity of 80.37% and a negative net margin of 994.16%. The firm had revenue of $8.89 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $4.08 million. On average, equities analysts predict that Momenta Pharmaceuticals, Inc. will post -1.61 earnings per share for the current year.

Several institutional investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in MNTA. Victory Capital Management Inc. increased its stake in shares of Momenta Pharmaceuticals by 22.0% in the fourth quarter. Victory Capital Management Inc. now owns 14,083 shares of the biotechnology company’s stock valued at $409,000 after buying an additional 2,541 shares during the period. Charles Schwab Investment Management Inc. increased its stake in shares of Momenta Pharmaceuticals by 11.8% in the fourth quarter. Charles Schwab Investment Management Inc. now owns 660,010 shares of the biotechnology company’s stock valued at $13,022,000 after buying an additional 69,800 shares during the period. Bank of Montreal Can increased its stake in shares of Momenta Pharmaceuticals by 29.5% in the fourth quarter. Bank of Montreal Can now owns 15,702 shares of the biotechnology company’s stock valued at $310,000 after buying an additional 3,581 shares during the period. Barclays PLC increased its stake in shares of Momenta Pharmaceuticals by 53.9% in the fourth quarter. Barclays PLC now owns 156,033 shares of the biotechnology company’s stock valued at $3,079,000 after buying an additional 54,645 shares during the period. Finally, Duality Advisers LP acquired a new position in shares of Momenta Pharmaceuticals in the fourth quarter valued at approximately $624,000. 96.29% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

Several research firms recently weighed in on MNTA. Piper Sandler reaffirmed a “buy” rating and set a $45.00 price objective on shares of Momenta Pharmaceuticals in a research report on Monday, June 15th. BidaskClub cut shares of Momenta Pharmaceuticals from a “strong-buy” rating to a “buy” rating in a research report on Wednesday. Wells Fargo & Co upped their price objective on shares of Momenta Pharmaceuticals from $40.00 to $48.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research report on Monday, June 15th. ValuEngine raised shares of Momenta Pharmaceuticals from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a research report on Thursday, April 2nd. Finally, Cantor Fitzgerald upped their price objective on shares of Momenta Pharmaceuticals from $30.00 to $38.00 and gave the stock a “neutral” rating in a research report on Tuesday, June 16th. They noted that the move was a valuation call. Two research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and nine have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. Momenta Pharmaceuticals has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $43.00.

About Momenta Pharmaceuticals

Momenta Pharmaceuticals, Inc, a biotechnology company, focuses on the discovery and development of novel biologic therapies for the treatment of rare immune-mediated diseases in the United States. Its novel therapeutic programs include M281, a fully-human anti-neonatal Fc receptor (FcRn), aglycosylated immunoglobulin G (IgG1), and monoclonal antibody to reduce circulating IgG antibodies by blocking endogenous IgG recycling via FcRn; M230, a recombinant trivalent human IgG1 Fc multimer containing three IgG Fc regions joined to maximize activity; and M254, a hyper-sialylated immunoglobulin to treat various inflammatory diseases, including idiopathic thrombocytopenic purpura and chronic inflammatory demyelinating polyneuropathy.

Further Reading: Is it better to buy a fund with a higher or lower NAV?

Receive News & Ratings for Momenta Pharmaceuticals Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Momenta Pharmaceuticals and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.