Insider Selling: Momenta Pharmaceuticals, Inc. (NASDAQ:MNTA) Insider Sells 6,812 Shares of Stock

Momenta Pharmaceuticals, Inc. (NASDAQ:MNTA) insider Jo Ann Beltramello sold 6,812 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, June 30th. The shares were sold at an average price of $35.10, for a total transaction of $239,101.20. Following the completion of the transaction, the insider now directly owns 67,881 shares in the company, valued at approximately $2,382,623.10. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available at this hyperlink.

Jo Ann Beltramello also recently made the following trade(s):

On Thursday, June 18th, Jo Ann Beltramello sold 4,122 shares of Momenta Pharmaceuticals stock. The shares were sold at an average price of $34.90, for a total transaction of $143,857.80.

On Friday, April 24th, Jo Ann Beltramello sold 1,219 shares of Momenta Pharmaceuticals stock. The shares were sold at an average price of $31.22, for a total transaction of $38,057.18.

On Monday, April 20th, Jo Ann Beltramello sold 1,124 shares of Momenta Pharmaceuticals stock. The stock was sold at an average price of $28.97, for a total transaction of $32,562.28.

On Wednesday, April 15th, Jo Ann Beltramello sold 1,922 shares of Momenta Pharmaceuticals stock. The stock was sold at an average price of $27.00, for a total transaction of $51,894.00.

MNTA stock traded down $2.66 during mid-day trading on Wednesday, hitting $33.27. 2,328,000 shares of the company were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 1,246,693. Momenta Pharmaceuticals, Inc. has a 1-year low of $9.51 and a 1-year high of $39.88. The firm has a market cap of $4.23 billion, a P/E ratio of -11.88 and a beta of 1.46. The firm’s 50 day simple moving average is $33.33 and its 200 day simple moving average is $28.75.

Momenta Pharmaceuticals (NASDAQ:MNTA) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, May 7th. The biotechnology company reported ($0.34) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the Zacks’ consensus estimate of ($0.48) by $0.14. Momenta Pharmaceuticals had a negative net margin of 994.16% and a negative return on equity of 80.37%. The company had revenue of $8.89 million for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $4.08 million. On average, equities research analysts forecast that Momenta Pharmaceuticals, Inc. will post -1.61 EPS for the current fiscal year.

A number of institutional investors and hedge funds have recently modified their holdings of the stock. Magnus Financial Group LLC increased its holdings in Momenta Pharmaceuticals by 6.0% during the first quarter. Magnus Financial Group LLC now owns 10,703 shares of the biotechnology company’s stock worth $291,000 after buying an additional 608 shares during the last quarter. Amalgamated Bank lifted its position in Momenta Pharmaceuticals by 3.4% during the fourth quarter. Amalgamated Bank now owns 18,956 shares of the biotechnology company’s stock worth $374,000 after purchasing an additional 625 shares during the period. Mutual of America Capital Management LLC lifted its position in Momenta Pharmaceuticals by 23.7% during the first quarter. Mutual of America Capital Management LLC now owns 5,018 shares of the biotechnology company’s stock worth $136,000 after purchasing an additional 963 shares during the period. Ameritas Investment Partners Inc. lifted its position in Momenta Pharmaceuticals by 14.2% during the first quarter. Ameritas Investment Partners Inc. now owns 9,828 shares of the biotechnology company’s stock worth $267,000 after purchasing an additional 1,224 shares during the period. Finally, Nisa Investment Advisors LLC lifted its position in Momenta Pharmaceuticals by 26.6% during the first quarter. Nisa Investment Advisors LLC now owns 6,040 shares of the biotechnology company’s stock worth $164,000 after purchasing an additional 1,270 shares during the period. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 96.29% of the company’s stock.

Several research firms recently weighed in on MNTA. Goldman Sachs Group began coverage on shares of Momenta Pharmaceuticals in a research note on Thursday, March 12th. They set a “neutral” rating and a $29.00 price objective on the stock. ValuEngine raised shares of Momenta Pharmaceuticals from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a research note on Thursday, April 2nd. Piper Sandler reissued a “buy” rating and set a $45.00 price objective on shares of Momenta Pharmaceuticals in a research note on Monday, June 15th. Stifel Nicolaus reissued a “buy” rating on shares of Momenta Pharmaceuticals in a research note on Wednesday, June 24th. Finally, Cantor Fitzgerald raised their target price on shares of Momenta Pharmaceuticals from $30.00 to $38.00 and gave the stock a “neutral” rating in a report on Tuesday, June 16th. They noted that the move was a valuation call. Two investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and nine have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. The company presently has an average rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $43.00.

Momenta Pharmaceuticals Company Profile

Momenta Pharmaceuticals, Inc, a biotechnology company, focuses on the discovery and development of novel biologic therapies for the treatment of rare immune-mediated diseases in the United States. Its novel therapeutic programs include M281, a fully-human anti-neonatal Fc receptor (FcRn), aglycosylated immunoglobulin G (IgG1), and monoclonal antibody to reduce circulating IgG antibodies by blocking endogenous IgG recycling via FcRn; M230, a recombinant trivalent human IgG1 Fc multimer containing three IgG Fc regions joined to maximize activity; and M254, a hyper-sialylated immunoglobulin to treat various inflammatory diseases, including idiopathic thrombocytopenic purpura and chronic inflammatory demyelinating polyneuropathy.

