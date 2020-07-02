Insider Selling: NetGear, Inc. (NASDAQ:NTGR) SVP Sells 3,000 Shares of Stock

NetGear, Inc. (NASDAQ:NTGR) SVP Tamesa Rogers sold 3,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, July 1st. The shares were sold at an average price of $25.70, for a total transaction of $77,100.00. Following the completion of the sale, the senior vice president now directly owns 51,973 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $1,335,706.10. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which can be accessed through the SEC website.

On Monday, June 1st, Tamesa Rogers sold 3,000 shares of NetGear stock. The shares were sold at an average price of $25.72, for a total transaction of $77,160.00.

On Thursday, April 9th, Tamesa Rogers sold 6,000 shares of NetGear stock. The shares were sold at an average price of $25.00, for a total transaction of $150,000.00.

Shares of NASDAQ:NTGR traded down $1.51 during midday trading on Wednesday, hitting $24.38. The stock had a trading volume of 265,831 shares, compared to its average volume of 372,484. The company’s 50-day moving average price is $25.07 and its 200-day moving average price is $23.52. The company has a market capitalization of $718.71 million, a P/E ratio of 90.30 and a beta of 1.08. The company has a quick ratio of 2.12, a current ratio of 2.89 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.04. NetGear, Inc. has a fifty-two week low of $15.01 and a fifty-two week high of $36.87.

NetGear (NASDAQ:NTGR) last issued its earnings results on Wednesday, April 22nd. The communications equipment provider reported $0.21 EPS for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $0.16 by $0.05. The company had revenue of $229.96 million during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $215.95 million. NetGear had a net margin of 0.90% and a return on equity of 1.87%. The business’s revenue for the quarter was down 7.7% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period in the previous year, the company earned $0.60 EPS. Research analysts expect that NetGear, Inc. will post 0.49 EPS for the current fiscal year.

A number of analysts have issued reports on NTGR shares. BidaskClub downgraded shares of NetGear from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Saturday, June 13th. BWS Financial upgraded shares of NetGear from a “neutral” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $33.00 target price for the company in a research report on Monday, March 30th. Finally, Deutsche Bank assumed coverage on shares of NetGear in a research report on Tuesday, May 19th. They issued a “hold” rating and a $25.00 target price for the company. Two analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and three have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. NetGear currently has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $34.00.

Hedge funds have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the stock. Charles Schwab Investment Management Inc. raised its holdings in shares of NetGear by 0.5% in the fourth quarter. Charles Schwab Investment Management Inc. now owns 297,451 shares of the communications equipment provider’s stock valued at $7,291,000 after purchasing an additional 1,379 shares during the last quarter. Wells Fargo & Company MN raised its holdings in shares of NetGear by 4.6% in the first quarter. Wells Fargo & Company MN now owns 909,857 shares of the communications equipment provider’s stock valued at $20,781,000 after purchasing an additional 40,017 shares during the last quarter. Maverick Capital Ltd. raised its holdings in shares of NetGear by 15.0% in the first quarter. Maverick Capital Ltd. now owns 56,908 shares of the communications equipment provider’s stock valued at $1,300,000 after purchasing an additional 7,438 shares during the last quarter. BNP Paribas Arbitrage SA raised its holdings in shares of NetGear by 302.3% in the first quarter. BNP Paribas Arbitrage SA now owns 45,720 shares of the communications equipment provider’s stock valued at $1,044,000 after purchasing an additional 34,354 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Commonwealth of Pennsylvania Public School Empls Retrmt SYS raised its holdings in shares of NetGear by 48.4% in the first quarter. Commonwealth of Pennsylvania Public School Empls Retrmt SYS now owns 15,168 shares of the communications equipment provider’s stock valued at $346,000 after purchasing an additional 4,947 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 99.00% of the company’s stock.

NETGEAR, Inc designs, develops, and markets networking and Internet connected products for consumers, businesses, and service providers. It operates in two segments, Connected Home, and Small and Medium Business. The company offers smart home/connected home/broadband access products, such as broadband modems, WiFi gateways, WiFi hotspots, WiFi routers and home WiFi systems, WiFi range extenders, Powerline adapters and bridges, WiFi network adapters, and digital canvasses; and value added service offerings, including technical support, parental controls, and cybersecurity protection.

