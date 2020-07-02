Insider Selling: salesforce.com, inc. (NYSE:CRM) CEO Sells 15,000 Shares of Stock

salesforce.com, inc. (NYSE:CRM) CEO Marc Benioff sold 15,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, July 1st. The stock was sold at an average price of $190.49, for a total transaction of $2,857,350.00. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is accessible through this link.

Marc Benioff also recently made the following trade(s):

On Monday, June 29th, Marc Benioff sold 15,000 shares of salesforce.com stock. The stock was sold at an average price of $182.38, for a total transaction of $2,735,700.00.

On Friday, June 26th, Marc Benioff sold 15,000 shares of salesforce.com stock. The shares were sold at an average price of $184.62, for a total transaction of $2,769,300.00.

On Wednesday, June 24th, Marc Benioff sold 15,000 shares of salesforce.com stock. The shares were sold at an average price of $186.15, for a total transaction of $2,792,250.00.

On Monday, June 22nd, Marc Benioff sold 15,000 shares of salesforce.com stock. The shares were sold at an average price of $190.11, for a total transaction of $2,851,650.00.

On Thursday, June 18th, Marc Benioff sold 30,000 shares of salesforce.com stock. The shares were sold at an average price of $183.99, for a total transaction of $5,519,700.00.

On Monday, June 15th, Marc Benioff sold 15,000 shares of salesforce.com stock. The shares were sold at an average price of $176.04, for a total transaction of $2,640,600.00.

On Thursday, June 11th, Marc Benioff sold 20,000 shares of salesforce.com stock. The shares were sold at an average price of $172.05, for a total transaction of $3,441,000.00.

On Monday, June 8th, Marc Benioff sold 10,000 shares of salesforce.com stock. The shares were sold at an average price of $174.84, for a total transaction of $1,748,400.00.

On Friday, June 5th, Marc Benioff sold 10,000 shares of salesforce.com stock. The stock was sold at an average price of $172.86, for a total transaction of $1,728,600.00.

On Wednesday, June 3rd, Marc Benioff sold 10,000 shares of salesforce.com stock. The stock was sold at an average price of $174.31, for a total transaction of $1,743,100.00.

Shares of CRM stock traded up $4.56 during mid-day trading on Wednesday, reaching $191.89. 4,753,277 shares of the stock traded hands, compared to its average volume of 7,009,415. The stock’s fifty day simple moving average is $178.24 and its two-hundred day simple moving average is $169.38. The company has a quick ratio of 1.15, a current ratio of 1.15 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.15. The company has a market cap of $165.18 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of -1,066.06, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 9.05 and a beta of 1.08. salesforce.com, inc. has a 1-year low of $115.29 and a 1-year high of $195.72.

salesforce.com (NYSE:CRM) last issued its earnings results on Thursday, May 28th. The CRM provider reported $0.70 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $0.69 by $0.01. The business had revenue of $4.87 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $4.85 billion. salesforce.com had a positive return on equity of 2.45% and a negative net margin of 0.92%. The firm’s revenue for the quarter was up 30.2% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period in the previous year, the company posted $0.93 earnings per share. On average, equities research analysts anticipate that salesforce.com, inc. will post 1.13 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Several research analysts recently issued reports on CRM shares. Bank of America reiterated a “buy” rating and set a $210.00 price target on shares of salesforce.com in a research report on Thursday, May 14th. Cfra upped their price target on shares of salesforce.com from $222.00 to $225.00 and gave the stock a “strong-buy” rating in a research report on Monday, June 1st. Zacks Investment Research upgraded shares of salesforce.com from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $185.00 price target on the stock in a research report on Tuesday, June 2nd. Credit Suisse Group reissued a “buy” rating and set a $200.00 price objective on shares of salesforce.com in a report on Friday, May 29th. Finally, SunTrust Banks reissued a “buy” rating and set a $210.00 price objective on shares of salesforce.com in a report on Friday, May 22nd. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, four have assigned a hold rating, thirty-nine have issued a buy rating and two have given a strong buy rating to the stock. The stock currently has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $199.77.

Hedge funds have recently modified their holdings of the business. NWK Group Inc. bought a new stake in salesforce.com in the fourth quarter worth approximately $28,000. AlphaCore Capital LLC bought a new stake in salesforce.com in the first quarter worth approximately $28,000. Delta Asset Management LLC TN increased its holdings in salesforce.com by 166.7% in the first quarter. Delta Asset Management LLC TN now owns 200 shares of the CRM provider’s stock worth $29,000 after purchasing an additional 125 shares in the last quarter. Engrave Wealth Partners LLC bought a new stake in salesforce.com in the fourth quarter worth approximately $32,000. Finally, Red Door Wealth Management LLC bought a new stake in shares of salesforce.com during the first quarter valued at approximately $29,000. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 81.54% of the company’s stock.

salesforce.com Company Profile

salesforce.com, inc. develops enterprise cloud computing solutions with a focus on customer relationship management. The company offers Sales Cloud to store data, monitor leads and progress, forecast opportunities, and gain insights through analytics and relationship intelligence, as well as deliver quotes, contracts, and invoices.

