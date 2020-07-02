Insider Selling: Spartan Energy (NASDAQ:SPAQ) Major Shareholder Sells 59,823 Shares of Stock

Spartan Energy (NASDAQ:SPAQ) major shareholder Glazer Capital, Llc sold 59,823 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, July 1st. The shares were sold at an average price of $10.76, for a total value of $643,695.48. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through this hyperlink. Large shareholders that own at least 10% of a company’s stock are required to disclose their sales and purchases with the SEC.

Glazer Capital, Llc also recently made the following trade(s):

On Monday, June 29th, Glazer Capital, Llc sold 5,000 shares of Spartan Energy stock. The stock was sold at an average price of $10.70, for a total value of $53,500.00.

SPAQ stock traded down $0.01 during midday trading on Wednesday, hitting $10.71. 577,200 shares of the company’s stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 299,140. Spartan Energy has a 1-year low of $9.75 and a 1-year high of $10.98.

Spartan Energy Acquisition Corp. does not have significant operations. It intends to enter into merger, capital stock exchange, asset acquisition, stock purchase, reorganization, or similar business combination agreement with one or more businesses. The company was founded in 2017 and is based in New York, New York.

