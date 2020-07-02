Insider Selling: Wayfair Inc (NYSE:W) CFO Sells 1,684 Shares of Stock

Wayfair Inc (NYSE:W) CFO Michael D. Fleisher sold 1,684 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, June 29th. The shares were sold at an average price of $200.90, for a total transaction of $338,315.60. Following the transaction, the chief financial officer now owns 113,976 shares in the company, valued at approximately $22,897,778.40. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through the SEC website.

Shares of NYSE:W traded up $21.58 during trading on Wednesday, reaching $219.19. 3,068,913 shares of the company traded hands, compared to its average volume of 3,579,517. Wayfair Inc has a 1-year low of $21.70 and a 1-year high of $222.29. The firm has a fifty day simple moving average of $181.73 and a 200 day simple moving average of $110.43. The firm has a market cap of $18.70 billion, a P/E ratio of -19.06 and a beta of 3.28.

Wayfair (NYSE:W) last released its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, May 5th. The company reported ($2.30) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of ($2.60) by $0.30. The business had revenue of $2.33 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $2.31 billion. During the same period in the previous year, the firm posted ($1.62) EPS. The firm’s revenue for the quarter was up 19.8% on a year-over-year basis. As a group, research analysts anticipate that Wayfair Inc will post -6.22 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Hedge funds have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the stock. Modus Advisors LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Wayfair in the 2nd quarter valued at $27,000. Hall Laurie J Trustee bought a new position in shares of Wayfair during the 4th quarter worth about $47,000. Parallel Advisors LLC increased its holdings in shares of Wayfair by 521.6% during the 1st quarter. Parallel Advisors LLC now owns 547 shares of the company’s stock worth $29,000 after purchasing an additional 459 shares during the period. Northwestern Mutual Wealth Management Co. increased its holdings in shares of Wayfair by 133.9% during the 1st quarter. Northwestern Mutual Wealth Management Co. now owns 634 shares of the company’s stock worth $34,000 after purchasing an additional 363 shares during the period. Finally, Schroder Investment Management Group bought a new position in shares of Wayfair during the 1st quarter worth about $46,000. 88.27% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

A number of research analysts recently commented on W shares. Bank of America upgraded shares of Wayfair from a “neutral” rating to a “buy” rating and raised their price objective for the company from $89.00 to $103.00 in a research note on Tuesday, April 7th. Barclays lifted their price target on shares of Wayfair from $56.00 to $153.00 and gave the stock an “underweight” rating in a research report on Thursday, May 7th. Jefferies Financial Group lifted their price target on shares of Wayfair from $112.00 to $195.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research report on Tuesday, May 5th. DA Davidson lifted their price target on shares of Wayfair from $45.00 to $100.00 and gave the stock an “underperform” rating in a research report on Wednesday, May 6th. Finally, Wedbush lifted their price target on shares of Wayfair from $75.00 to $145.00 and gave the stock a “neutral” rating in a research report on Wednesday, April 29th. Eight research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, ten have issued a hold rating and fifteen have given a buy rating to the stock. The stock presently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $141.81.

Wayfair Company Profile

Wayfair Inc engages in the e-commerce business in the United States, Europe, and internationally. It provides approximately 14 million products for the home sector under various brands. The company offers selection of furniture, décor, decorative accents, housewares, seasonal décor, and other home goods through its sites, including Wayfair, Joss & Main, AllModern, Birch Lane, and Perigold.

