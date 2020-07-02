Insolar (XNS) Tops 24-Hour Trading Volume of $1.56 Million

Insolar (CURRENCY:XNS) traded down 0.1% against the US dollar during the 24-hour period ending at 20:00 PM ET on July 1st. One Insolar coin can currently be bought for approximately $0.83 or 0.00009032 BTC on major cryptocurrency exchanges including Bitmax, Kucoin and and Hitbtc. Insolar has a market capitalization of $33.36 million and $1.56 million worth of Insolar was traded on exchanges in the last 24 hours. During the last seven days, Insolar has traded down 1.9% against the US dollar.

Here’s how related cryptocurrencies have performed during the last 24 hours:

Get Insolar alerts:

Tezos (XTZ) traded 1.9% higher against the dollar and now trades at $2.40 or 0.00025985 BTC.

Dimension Chain (EON) traded down 3.4% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0360 or 0.00000390 BTC.

Apex (CPX) traded up 8.5% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0034 or 0.00000037 BTC.

Smoke (SMOKE) traded flat against the dollar and now trades at $0.0444 or 0.00001179 BTC.

DAPPSTER (DLISK) traded flat against the dollar and now trades at $0.0004 or 0.00000006 BTC.

Tezos (Pre-Launch) (XTZ) traded 16.1% lower against the dollar and now trades at $3.26 or 0.00049283 BTC.

About Insolar

Insolar uses the hashing algorithm. It launched on August 1st, 2018. Insolar’s total supply is 1,000,000,000 coins and its circulating supply is 40,000,000 coins. The official website for Insolar is insolar.io . The official message board for Insolar is medium.com/insolar . The Reddit community for Insolar is /r/insolar/ and the currency’s Github account can be viewed here . Insolar’s official Twitter account is @insolario and its Facebook page is accessible here

Buying and Selling Insolar

Insolar can be purchased on the following cryptocurrency exchanges: Kucoin, and Hitbtc and Bitmax. It is usually not presently possible to purchase alternative cryptocurrencies such as Insolar directly using U.S. dollars. Investors seeking to acquire Insolar should first purchase Ethereum or Bitcoin using an exchange that deals in U.S. dollars such as GDAX, Coinbase or Changelly. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Ethereum or Bitcoin to purchase Insolar using one of the aforementioned exchanges.

Receive News & Updates for Insolar Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and updates for Insolar and related cryptocurrencies with MarketBeat.com's FREE CryptoBeat newsletter.