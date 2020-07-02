Invesco Growth Multi-Asset Allocation ETF (BATS:PSMG) Trading Up 1.1%

Invesco Growth Multi-Asset Allocation ETF (BATS:PSMG)’s share price was up 1.1% during mid-day trading on Wednesday . The stock traded as high as $13.66 and last traded at $13.59, approximately 1,052 shares changed hands during mid-day trading. The stock had previously closed at $13.44.

The firm’s fifty day moving average price is $13.44 and its 200-day moving average price is $13.73.

Several large investors have recently made changes to their positions in the company. Advisor Group Inc. lifted its holdings in Invesco Growth Multi-Asset Allocation ETF by 80.8% in the 4th quarter. Advisor Group Inc. now owns 4,794 shares of the company’s stock valued at $72,000 after purchasing an additional 2,143 shares in the last quarter. Advisor Group Holdings Inc. purchased a new position in Invesco Growth Multi-Asset Allocation ETF in the 1st quarter valued at $35,000. Finally, Equitable Holdings Inc. purchased a new position in Invesco Growth Multi-Asset Allocation ETF in the 4th quarter valued at $578,565,000.

