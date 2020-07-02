InvestDigital Price Down 6.7% Over Last 7 Days (IDT)

InvestDigital (CURRENCY:IDT) traded down 2.4% against the dollar during the 24 hour period ending at 23:00 PM ET on July 1st. InvestDigital has a market cap of $143,746.01 and approximately $67,881.00 worth of InvestDigital was traded on exchanges in the last 24 hours. One InvestDigital coin can currently be purchased for approximately $0.0023 or 0.00000025 BTC on major cryptocurrency exchanges including $32.15, $50.98, $13.77 and $7.50. In the last seven days, InvestDigital has traded 6.7% lower against the dollar.

Here’s how other cryptocurrencies have performed in the last 24 hours:

Tether (USDT) traded 0.1% lower against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00010836 BTC.

XRP (XRP) traded 0.6% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.18 or 0.00001917 BTC.

Bitcoin SV (BSV) traded 0.7% lower against the dollar and now trades at $156.91 or 0.01699191 BTC.

Binance Coin (BNB) traded 3.1% higher against the dollar and now trades at $15.91 or 0.00172307 BTC.

InnovativeBioresearchClassic (INNBCL) traded up 20.6% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0000 or 0.00000000 BTC.

Chainlink (LINK) traded 4.9% higher against the dollar and now trades at $4.78 or 0.00051790 BTC.

Stellar (XLM) traded up 5% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0699 or 0.00000757 BTC.

TRON (TRX) traded 5% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.0172 or 0.00000186 BTC.

Neo (NEO) traded up 2.3% against the dollar and now trades at $10.27 or 0.00111164 BTC.

COZ (COZ) traded 26.7% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.22 or 0.00004541 BTC.

About InvestDigital

InvestDigital’s total supply is 800,000,000 coins and its circulating supply is 63,060,774 coins. The official website for InvestDigital is investdigital.info

InvestDigital Coin Trading

InvestDigital can be purchased on these cryptocurrency exchanges: $10.39, $7.50, $32.15, $51.55, $5.60, $13.77, $33.94, $20.33, $24.43, $24.68, $18.94 and $50.98. It is usually not possible to purchase alternative cryptocurrencies such as InvestDigital directly using U.S. dollars. Investors seeking to trade InvestDigital should first purchase Ethereum or Bitcoin using an exchange that deals in U.S. dollars such as Gemini, Changelly or Coinbase. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Ethereum or Bitcoin to purchase InvestDigital using one of the exchanges listed above.

