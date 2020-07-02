IOTA (MIOTA) Price Reaches $0.23 on Major Exchanges

IOTA (CURRENCY:MIOTA) traded up 3.8% against the dollar during the 24-hour period ending at 20:00 PM ET on July 1st. IOTA has a total market cap of $649.70 million and $15.16 million worth of IOTA was traded on exchanges in the last day. One IOTA coin can now be purchased for $0.23 or 0.00002531 BTC on popular cryptocurrency exchanges including Exrates, Upbit, Huobi and Coinone. During the last seven days, IOTA has traded 6.6% higher against the dollar.

Here’s how related cryptocurrencies have performed during the last day:

Poseidon Network (QQQ) traded up 8.8% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0112 or 0.00000121 BTC.

IoT Chain (ITC) traded up 22.7% against the dollar and now trades at $0.22 or 0.00002420 BTC.

Obyte (GBYTE) traded up 3.8% against the dollar and now trades at $20.75 or 0.00224681 BTC.

VITE (VITE) traded down 1.3% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0143 or 0.00000155 BTC.

TrustNote (TTT) traded 67.4% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.0000 or 0.00000000 BTC.

DEXON (DXN) traded 12.6% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.18 or 0.00001942 BTC.

About IOTA

IOTA is a coin. IOTA’s total supply is 2,779,530,283 coins. IOTA’s official message board is forum.iota.org . The Reddit community for IOTA is /r/Iota and the currency’s Github account can be viewed here . The official website for IOTA is www.iota.org . IOTA’s official Twitter account is @iotatoken and its Facebook page is accessible here

Buying and Selling IOTA

IOTA can be purchased on these cryptocurrency exchanges: Binance, CoinFalcon, Upbit, FCoin, Gate.io, Ovis, Exrates, Cobinhood, Bitfinex, OKEx, HitBTC, Coinone and Huobi. It is usually not currently possible to purchase alternative cryptocurrencies such as IOTA directly using U.S. dollars. Investors seeking to acquire IOTA should first purchase Ethereum or Bitcoin using an exchange that deals in U.S. dollars such as GDAX, Coinbase or Gemini. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Ethereum or Bitcoin to purchase IOTA using one of the aforementioned exchanges.

