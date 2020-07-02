Irhythm Technologies Inc (NASDAQ:IRTC) EVP David A. Vort Sells 11,264 Shares

Irhythm Technologies Inc (NASDAQ:IRTC) EVP David A. Vort sold 11,264 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Monday, June 29th. The shares were sold at an average price of $108.71, for a total value of $1,224,509.44. Following the completion of the sale, the executive vice president now owns 22,955 shares in the company, valued at $2,495,438.05. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is accessible through the SEC website.

David A. Vort also recently made the following trade(s):

Get Irhythm Technologies alerts:

On Monday, June 8th, David A. Vort sold 11,264 shares of Irhythm Technologies stock. The shares were sold at an average price of $119.57, for a total value of $1,346,836.48.

Shares of NASDAQ IRTC traded up $0.92 during midday trading on Wednesday, hitting $115.89. 254,400 shares of the company’s stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 391,383. Irhythm Technologies Inc has a 12-month low of $56.24 and a 12-month high of $136.55. The company has a current ratio of 3.60, a quick ratio of 3.51 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.92. The company has a market cap of $3.14 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of -52.92 and a beta of 1.42. The business’s fifty day moving average price is $122.08 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $93.39.

Irhythm Technologies (NASDAQ:IRTC) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, May 7th. The company reported ($0.34) EPS for the quarter, topping the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of ($0.57) by $0.23. Irhythm Technologies had a negative return on equity of 49.99% and a negative net margin of 24.34%. The company had revenue of $63.50 million during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $61.40 million. During the same quarter in the previous year, the firm earned ($0.33) earnings per share. Irhythm Technologies’s revenue was up 35.1% on a year-over-year basis. Equities analysts expect that Irhythm Technologies Inc will post -2.24 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Several brokerages have recently weighed in on IRTC. SunTrust Banks upped their price target on Irhythm Technologies from $102.00 to $130.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research report on Friday, May 8th. BTIG Research reiterated a “buy” rating and set a $130.00 price target on shares of Irhythm Technologies in a research report on Friday, May 8th. Citigroup decreased their price target on Irhythm Technologies from $120.00 to $112.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a research report on Friday, March 27th. BidaskClub cut Irhythm Technologies from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a research report on Saturday. Finally, Canaccord Genuity upped their price target on Irhythm Technologies from $107.00 to $130.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research report on Friday, May 8th. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, two have assigned a hold rating and eight have given a buy rating to the stock. The company currently has an average rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $132.43.

A number of institutional investors and hedge funds have recently modified their holdings of IRTC. Amundi Pioneer Asset Management Inc. purchased a new stake in Irhythm Technologies in the first quarter worth approximately $1,911,000. Victory Capital Management Inc. boosted its stake in Irhythm Technologies by 11.9% in the fourth quarter. Victory Capital Management Inc. now owns 488,415 shares of the company’s stock worth $33,256,000 after buying an additional 51,909 shares in the last quarter. Charles Schwab Investment Management Inc. boosted its stake in Irhythm Technologies by 5.1% in the fourth quarter. Charles Schwab Investment Management Inc. now owns 162,793 shares of the company’s stock worth $11,085,000 after buying an additional 7,929 shares in the last quarter. Bank of Montreal Can boosted its stake in Irhythm Technologies by 74.1% in the fourth quarter. Bank of Montreal Can now owns 3,847 shares of the company’s stock worth $262,000 after buying an additional 1,637 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Barclays PLC boosted its stake in Irhythm Technologies by 2,201.6% in the fourth quarter. Barclays PLC now owns 41,083 shares of the company’s stock worth $2,797,000 after buying an additional 39,298 shares in the last quarter.

About Irhythm Technologies

iRhythm Technologies, Inc, a digital healthcare company, provides ambulatory electrocardiogram (ECG) monitoring products for patients at risk for arrhythmias in the United States. The company offers Zio service, an ambulatory cardiac monitoring solution that combines a wire-free, patch-based, and wearable biosensor with a cloud-based data analytic platform to help physicians to monitor patients and diagnose arrhythmias.

Read More: What is meant by a buy rating?

Receive News & Ratings for Irhythm Technologies Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Irhythm Technologies and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.