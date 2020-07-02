iShares Edge MSCI Multifactor Emerging Markets ETF (BATS:EMGF) Trading 1.2% Higher

iShares Edge MSCI Multifactor Emerging Markets ETF (BATS:EMGF)’s share price traded up 1.2% during trading on Wednesday . The company traded as high as $39.96 and last traded at $39.88, 20,207 shares were traded during trading. The stock had previously closed at $39.39.

The business has a 50 day moving average of $38.61 and a 200 day moving average of $40.11.

A number of institutional investors have recently made changes to their positions in the stock. AlphaMark Advisors LLC bought a new stake in shares of iShares Edge MSCI Multifactor Emerging Markets ETF in the 1st quarter valued at approximately $30,000. Asset Dedication LLC bought a new stake in shares of iShares Edge MSCI Multifactor Emerging Markets ETF in the 1st quarter valued at approximately $111,000. Colony Group LLC bought a new stake in shares of iShares Edge MSCI Multifactor Emerging Markets ETF in the 4th quarter valued at approximately $204,000. Mosaic Family Wealth LLC lifted its stake in shares of iShares Edge MSCI Multifactor Emerging Markets ETF by 17.1% in the 1st quarter. Mosaic Family Wealth LLC now owns 6,358 shares of the company’s stock valued at $218,000 after purchasing an additional 927 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Pinnacle Wealth Management Advisory Group LLC bought a new stake in shares of iShares Edge MSCI Multifactor Emerging Markets ETF in the 1st quarter valued at approximately $250,000.

Further Reading: What’s a Black Swan?

Receive News & Ratings for iShares Edge MSCI Multifactor Emerging Markets ETF Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for iShares Edge MSCI Multifactor Emerging Markets ETF and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.