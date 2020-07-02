iShares MSCI Global Metals & Mining Producers ETF (BATS:PICK) Shares Down 0.7%

Shares of iShares MSCI Global Metals & Mining Producers ETF (BATS:PICK) were down 0.7% during trading on Wednesday . The company traded as low as $24.20 and last traded at $24.37, approximately 45,207 shares changed hands during mid-day trading. The stock had previously closed at $24.53.

The stock has a 50 day simple moving average of $23.79 and a 200 day simple moving average of $24.43.

Hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently modified their holdings of the business. Fisher Asset Management LLC increased its position in iShares MSCI Global Metals & Mining Producers ETF by 14.2% in the first quarter. Fisher Asset Management LLC now owns 724,204 shares of the company’s stock worth $13,977,000 after buying an additional 90,274 shares during the period. Van ECK Associates Corp increased its position in iShares MSCI Global Metals & Mining Producers ETF by 61.0% in the fourth quarter. Van ECK Associates Corp now owns 36,514 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,086,000 after buying an additional 13,828 shares during the period. Truvestments Capital LLC acquired a new stake in iShares MSCI Global Metals & Mining Producers ETF in the first quarter worth $124,000. Finally, Greenline Partners LLC acquired a new stake in iShares MSCI Global Metals & Mining Producers ETF in the first quarter worth $110,000.

