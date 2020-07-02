IXT Price Hits $0.0069 (IXT)

IXT (CURRENCY:IXT) traded up 8.4% against the dollar during the 24 hour period ending at 0:00 AM E.T. on July 1st. IXT has a total market capitalization of $246,488.97 and approximately $2.00 worth of IXT was traded on exchanges in the last 24 hours. In the last week, IXT has traded 5.1% lower against the dollar. One IXT token can currently be purchased for about $0.0069 or 0.00000075 BTC on exchanges including YoBit, Bitbns, Bit-Z and HitBTC.

Here is how other cryptocurrencies have performed in the last 24 hours:

Get IXT alerts:

Crypto.com Coin (CRO) traded 0.3% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.13 or 0.00001363 BTC.

Acash Coin (ACA) traded 0% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.20 or 0.00002181 BTC.

Huobi Token (HT) traded up 0.3% against the dollar and now trades at $4.13 or 0.00044701 BTC.

Maker (MKR) traded down 2.8% against the dollar and now trades at $444.72 or 0.04817008 BTC.

Basic Attention Token (BAT) traded 2.4% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.26 or 0.00002812 BTC.

IOStoken (IOST) traded down 0.3% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0396 or 0.00000526 BTC.

OKB (OKB) traded 0.7% higher against the dollar and now trades at $5.07 or 0.00054959 BTC.

FTX Token (FTT) traded up 1.6% against the dollar and now trades at $2.94 or 0.00031796 BTC.

Kyber Network (KNC) traded 20.5% higher against the dollar and now trades at $1.49 or 0.00016175 BTC.

THETA (THETA) traded up 1.8% against the dollar and now trades at $0.22 or 0.00002431 BTC.

About IXT

IXT is a token. Its launch date was July 11th, 2017. IXT’s total supply is 65,778,844 tokens and its circulating supply is 35,778,844 tokens. IXT’s official Twitter account is @iXledgertech . The official website for IXT is www.ixt.global

IXT Token Trading

IXT can be traded on these cryptocurrency exchanges: HitBTC, Bit-Z, YoBit and Bitbns. It is usually not currently possible to purchase alternative cryptocurrencies such as IXT directly using US dollars. Investors seeking to trade IXT should first purchase Ethereum or Bitcoin using an exchange that deals in US dollars such as Coinbase, GDAX or Changelly. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Ethereum or Bitcoin to purchase IXT using one of the aforementioned exchanges.

Receive News & Updates for IXT Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and updates for IXT and related cryptocurrencies with MarketBeat.com's FREE CryptoBeat newsletter.