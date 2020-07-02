James C. Edenfield Sells 9,223 Shares of American Software, Inc. (NASDAQ:AMSWA) Stock

American Software, Inc. (NASDAQ:AMSWA) Chairman James C. Edenfield sold 9,223 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Monday, June 29th. The stock was sold at an average price of $15.60, for a total transaction of $143,878.80. Following the transaction, the chairman now owns 69,223 shares in the company, valued at approximately $1,079,878.80. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at this hyperlink.

Shares of AMSWA stock traded up $0.07 on Wednesday, hitting $15.83. The stock had a trading volume of 174,277 shares, compared to its average volume of 179,332. The business has a 50 day moving average of $17.98 and a 200 day moving average of $15.72. The stock has a market cap of $504.36 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of 75.38 and a beta of 0.56. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.01, a current ratio of 2.63 and a quick ratio of 2.63. American Software, Inc. has a 12-month low of $9.05 and a 12-month high of $21.48.

American Software (NASDAQ:AMSWA) last announced its earnings results on Thursday, June 18th. The software maker reported $0.02 EPS for the quarter, missing the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $0.05 by ($0.03). The firm had revenue of $29.27 million during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $28.41 million. American Software had a net margin of 5.84% and a return on equity of 6.93%. As a group, research analysts expect that American Software, Inc. will post 0.19 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The company also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, August 28th. Stockholders of record on Friday, August 14th will be issued a $0.11 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Thursday, August 13th. This represents a $0.44 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 2.78%. American Software’s dividend payout ratio is currently 169.23%.

AMSWA has been the topic of several research reports. B. Riley upped their price objective on shares of American Software from $19.50 to $22.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a report on Monday, June 15th. TheStreet downgraded shares of American Software from a “b-” rating to a “c+” rating in a report on Thursday, June 18th. Zacks Investment Research downgraded shares of American Software from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a report on Friday, June 26th. Finally, BidaskClub downgraded shares of American Software from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Tuesday, June 16th. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, two have assigned a hold rating and one has assigned a buy rating to the stock. The company has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $17.00.

Hedge funds have recently made changes to their positions in the company. FMR LLC grew its position in American Software by 107.5% during the first quarter. FMR LLC now owns 2,075 shares of the software maker’s stock valued at $25,000 after buying an additional 1,075 shares during the period. Great West Life Assurance Co. Can bought a new position in American Software during the fourth quarter valued at about $40,000. Zurcher Kantonalbank Zurich Cantonalbank grew its position in American Software by 69.4% during the first quarter. Zurcher Kantonalbank Zurich Cantonalbank now owns 3,588 shares of the software maker’s stock valued at $51,000 after buying an additional 1,470 shares during the period. Bank of Montreal Can grew its position in American Software by 22.3% during the fourth quarter. Bank of Montreal Can now owns 6,153 shares of the software maker’s stock valued at $91,000 after buying an additional 1,120 shares during the period. Finally, Citigroup Inc. grew its position in American Software by 97.6% during the fourth quarter. Citigroup Inc. now owns 7,800 shares of the software maker’s stock valued at $116,000 after buying an additional 3,853 shares during the period. Institutional investors own 76.89% of the company’s stock.

American Software Company Profile

American Software, Inc develops, markets, and supports a portfolio of software and services worldwide. It operates in three segments: Supply Chain Management (SCM), Information Technology (IT) Consulting, and Other. The SCM segment provides supply chain management and retail planning solutions, including sales and operations planning, demand and inventory optimization, manufacturing planning and scheduling, supply optimization, retail allocation and merchandise planning, and transportation optimization solutions to streamline and optimize the forecasting, inventory, production scheduling, production, supply, allocation, distribution, and management of products between trading partners.

