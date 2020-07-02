Jay Barth Sells 30,000 Shares of Amicus Therapeutics, Inc. (NASDAQ:FOLD) Stock

Amicus Therapeutics, Inc. (NASDAQ:FOLD) insider Jay Barth sold 30,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Monday, June 29th. The shares were sold at an average price of $15.51, for a total value of $465,300.00. Following the transaction, the insider now owns 193,204 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $2,996,594.04. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through this link.

Jay Barth also recently made the following trade(s):

On Wednesday, June 17th, Jay Barth sold 1,904 shares of Amicus Therapeutics stock. The shares were sold at an average price of $13.47, for a total value of $25,646.88.

NASDAQ:FOLD traded up $0.47 on Wednesday, hitting $15.55. The stock had a trading volume of 2,793,489 shares, compared to its average volume of 3,406,609. The stock has a market cap of $4.00 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of -11.96 and a beta of 1.29. The company has a quick ratio of 4.31, a current ratio of 4.45 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.50. The business’s 50-day simple moving average is $12.91 and its two-hundred day simple moving average is $10.72. Amicus Therapeutics, Inc. has a 52-week low of $6.25 and a 52-week high of $15.91.

Amicus Therapeutics (NASDAQ:FOLD) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, May 7th. The biopharmaceutical company reported ($0.35) earnings per share for the quarter, missing the Zacks’ consensus estimate of ($0.28) by ($0.07). Amicus Therapeutics had a negative net margin of 155.73% and a negative return on equity of 63.24%. The company had revenue of $60.53 million for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $57.21 million. As a group, equities research analysts anticipate that Amicus Therapeutics, Inc. will post -1.06 EPS for the current year.

Hedge funds have recently bought and sold shares of the company. Pathstone Family Office LLC purchased a new position in shares of Amicus Therapeutics during the 1st quarter valued at about $37,000. Quantbot Technologies LP lifted its holdings in shares of Amicus Therapeutics by 82.1% in the 4th quarter. Quantbot Technologies LP now owns 9,699 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock worth $94,000 after buying an additional 4,373 shares during the period. Neo Ivy Capital Management purchased a new stake in shares of Amicus Therapeutics in the 4th quarter worth $111,000. C M Bidwell & Associates Ltd. purchased a new stake in shares of Amicus Therapeutics in the 1st quarter worth $109,000. Finally, Ironsides Asset Advisors LLC purchased a new stake in shares of Amicus Therapeutics in the 1st quarter worth $112,000.

Several research firms recently commented on FOLD. HC Wainwright reaffirmed a “buy” rating and set a $20.00 price objective on shares of Amicus Therapeutics in a research report on Tuesday, June 16th. JPMorgan Chase & Co. reaffirmed a “buy” rating on shares of Amicus Therapeutics in a research report on Monday, June 8th. SVB Leerink reaffirmed a “market perform” rating and set a $19.00 price objective on shares of Amicus Therapeutics in a research report on Tuesday, May 19th. Chardan Capital reaffirmed a “hold” rating and set a $12.50 price objective on shares of Amicus Therapeutics in a research report on Saturday, May 9th. Finally, BidaskClub raised Amicus Therapeutics from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a research report on Tuesday. Two research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and nine have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. The stock presently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $19.08.

Amicus Therapeutics Company Profile

Amicus Therapeutics, Inc, a biotechnology company, engages in the discovery, development, and commercialization of medicines for various rare and orphan diseases. The company offers Galafold, an orally administered small molecule pharmacological chaperone for the treatment of Fabry disease. It is also conducting a Phase 1/2 clinical study of ATB200-02 for indications, including pompe disease.

