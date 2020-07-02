Jewel (JWL) 24-Hour Trading Volume Reaches $279.00

Jewel (CURRENCY:JWL) traded up 6.2% against the U.S. dollar during the 1 day period ending at 23:00 PM E.T. on July 1st. One Jewel token can currently be purchased for about $0.30 or 0.00003206 BTC on popular cryptocurrency exchanges including BTC-Alpha, Livecoin and P2PB2B. In the last week, Jewel has traded down 1.1% against the U.S. dollar. Jewel has a total market cap of $16.18 million and $279.00 worth of Jewel was traded on exchanges in the last 24 hours.

Here is how similar cryptocurrencies have performed in the last 24 hours:

Tether (USDT) traded down 0.1% against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00010843 BTC.

XRP (XRP) traded 0.5% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.18 or 0.00001918 BTC.

Bitcoin SV (BSV) traded down 0.7% against the dollar and now trades at $156.86 or 0.01699867 BTC.

Binance Coin (BNB) traded up 3.2% against the dollar and now trades at $15.92 or 0.00172558 BTC.

Crypto.com Coin (CRO) traded 0.3% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.13 or 0.00001363 BTC.

InnovativeBioresearchClassic (INNBCL) traded up 20.6% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0000 or 0.00000000 BTC.

Chainlink (LINK) traded 5.1% higher against the dollar and now trades at $4.79 or 0.00051899 BTC.

Stellar (XLM) traded 5% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.0699 or 0.00000757 BTC.

Acash Coin (ACA) traded down 0% against the dollar and now trades at $0.20 or 0.00002183 BTC.

TRON (TRX) traded up 4.9% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0172 or 0.00000186 BTC.

Jewel Token Profile

Jewel is a token. Its launch date was July 13th, 2016. Jewel’s total supply is 300,000,000 tokens and its circulating supply is 54,710,245 tokens. The official message board for Jewel is medium.com/@jewelpay . Jewel’s official Twitter account is @ and its Facebook page is accessible here . The official website for Jewel is jewelpay.org . The Reddit community for Jewel is /r/jewelpay and the currency’s Github account can be viewed here

Buying and Selling Jewel

Jewel can be purchased on the following cryptocurrency exchanges: P2PB2B, BTC-Alpha and Livecoin. It is usually not possible to purchase alternative cryptocurrencies such as Jewel directly using US dollars. Investors seeking to trade Jewel should first purchase Ethereum or Bitcoin using an exchange that deals in US dollars such as Changelly, GDAX or Coinbase. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Ethereum or Bitcoin to purchase Jewel using one of the aforementioned exchanges.

