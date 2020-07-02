Jr. Fred W. Fairclough Sells 3,750 Shares of Peoples Utah Bancorp (NASDAQ:PUB) Stock

Peoples Utah Bancorp (NASDAQ:PUB) Director Jr. Fred W. Fairclough sold 3,750 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Wednesday, July 1st. The shares were sold at an average price of $23.23, for a total transaction of $87,112.50. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is accessible through this hyperlink.

Peoples Utah Bancorp stock traded down $0.46 during mid-day trading on Wednesday, reaching $22.01. The stock had a trading volume of 13,561 shares, compared to its average volume of 42,390. The company has a market capitalization of $412.40 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of 9.37 and a beta of 0.92. The company has a 50-day moving average price of $21.78 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $23.73. Peoples Utah Bancorp has a one year low of $13.55 and a one year high of $31.27.

Peoples Utah Bancorp (NASDAQ:PUB) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, April 22nd. The bank reported $0.57 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $0.47 by $0.10. The company had revenue of $30.96 million for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $30.12 million. Peoples Utah Bancorp had a net margin of 33.06% and a return on equity of 13.64%. On average, analysts forecast that Peoples Utah Bancorp will post 2.03 EPS for the current year.

A number of institutional investors have recently made changes to their positions in the stock. Marshall Wace LLP purchased a new position in Peoples Utah Bancorp in the 1st quarter worth about $80,000. Marshall Wace North America L.P. purchased a new position in Peoples Utah Bancorp in the 1st quarter worth about $58,000. Swiss National Bank raised its position in Peoples Utah Bancorp by 3.4% in the 4th quarter. Swiss National Bank now owns 30,600 shares of the bank’s stock worth $922,000 after buying an additional 1,000 shares during the last quarter. State Street Corp raised its position in Peoples Utah Bancorp by 6.0% in the 4th quarter. State Street Corp now owns 323,894 shares of the bank’s stock worth $9,756,000 after buying an additional 18,245 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Victory Capital Management Inc. raised its position in Peoples Utah Bancorp by 12.5% in the 4th quarter. Victory Capital Management Inc. now owns 55,250 shares of the bank’s stock worth $1,664,000 after buying an additional 6,154 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors own 40.55% of the company’s stock.

PUB has been the topic of a number of research reports. ValuEngine cut shares of Peoples Utah Bancorp from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a report on Tuesday, April 14th. Raymond James upgraded shares of Peoples Utah Bancorp from a “market perform” rating to an “outperform” rating and set a $24.00 target price on the stock in a report on Wednesday, June 17th. Zacks Investment Research upgraded shares of Peoples Utah Bancorp from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $23.00 target price on the stock in a report on Tuesday. Finally, BidaskClub upgraded shares of Peoples Utah Bancorp from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Thursday, April 30th. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, two have given a hold rating and two have assigned a buy rating to the company. The company has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $23.50.

Peoples Utah Bancorp Company Profile

People's Utah Bancorp operates as the bank holding company for People's Intermountain Bank that provides retail and commercial banking products and services. The company accepts various deposits, such as checking, rewards checking, savings, and money market deposit accounts, as well as individual retirement accounts and certificates of deposit.

