KekCoin (KEK) Achieves Market Cap of $271,309.95

KekCoin (CURRENCY:KEK) traded down 1.6% against the dollar during the twenty-four hour period ending at 19:00 PM E.T. on July 2nd. During the last week, KekCoin has traded up 8.7% against the dollar. One KekCoin coin can now be bought for $0.0253 or 0.00000277 BTC on cryptocurrency exchanges. KekCoin has a market cap of $271,309.95 and approximately $2.00 worth of KekCoin was traded on exchanges in the last 24 hours.

Here’s how similar cryptocurrencies have performed during the last 24 hours:

Get KekCoin alerts:

Cardano (ADA) traded down 0% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0945 or 0.00001034 BTC.

Ontology (ONT) traded down 2.7% against the dollar and now trades at $0.57 or 0.00006222 BTC.

OmiseGO (OMG) traded up 15.7% against the dollar and now trades at $1.74 or 0.00017117 BTC.

BitBay (BAY) traded down 4.3% against the dollar and now trades at $0.20 or 0.00002244 BTC.

OMG Network (OMG) traded down 2.4% against the dollar and now trades at $1.43 or 0.00015678 BTC.

Qtum (QTUM) traded down 0.2% against the dollar and now trades at $1.66 or 0.00018155 BTC.

Velas (VLX) traded up 2% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0842 or 0.00000922 BTC.

Divi (DIVI) traded 1.4% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.0477 or 0.00000523 BTC.

Mixin (XIN) traded 0.7% lower against the dollar and now trades at $154.49 or 0.01691497 BTC.

BitShares (BTS) traded up 1.2% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0229 or 0.00000251 BTC.

KekCoin Profile

KekCoin is a proof-of-stake (PoS) coin that uses the POS 2.0 hashing algorithm. It was first traded on July 17th, 2017. KekCoin’s total supply is 11,716,385 coins and its circulating supply is 10,716,385 coins. KekCoin’s official Twitter account is @KekCore and its Facebook page is accessible here . The Reddit community for KekCoin is /r/KekcoinOfficial and the currency’s Github account can be viewed here . The official website for KekCoin is kekcoin.co

Buying and Selling KekCoin

KekCoin can be purchased on the following cryptocurrency exchanges: Cryptopia. It is usually not currently possible to buy alternative cryptocurrencies such as KekCoin directly using US dollars. Investors seeking to trade KekCoin should first buy Bitcoin or Ethereum using an exchange that deals in US dollars such as GDAX, Gemini or Changelly. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Bitcoin or Ethereum to buy KekCoin using one of the exchanges listed above.

Receive News & Updates for KekCoin Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and updates for KekCoin and related cryptocurrencies with MarketBeat.com's FREE CryptoBeat newsletter.