Kiniksa Pharmaceuticals (KNSA) – Investment Analysts’ Recent Ratings Changes

Kiniksa Pharmaceuticals (NASDAQ: KNSA) has recently received a number of price target changes and ratings updates:

7/1/2020 – Kiniksa Pharmaceuticals was downgraded by analysts at Zacks Investment Research from a “strong-buy” rating to a “hold” rating. According to Zacks, “Kiniksa Pharmaceuticals Ltd. is a clinical-stage biopharmaceutical company. It focuses on discovering, acquiring, developing and commercializing therapeutic medicines for patients suffering from debilitating diseases with significant unmet medical need. Kiniksa Pharmaceuticals Ltd. is based in Massachusetts, United States. “

6/30/2020 – Kiniksa Pharmaceuticals had its price target raised by analysts at Goldman Sachs Group Inc from $20.00 to $33.00. They now have a “buy” rating on the stock.

6/29/2020 – Kiniksa Pharmaceuticals had its price target raised by analysts at BofA Securities from $25.00 to $40.00. They now have a “buy” rating on the stock.

6/29/2020 – Kiniksa Pharmaceuticals had its price target raised by analysts at Wedbush from $30.00 to $38.00.

NASDAQ KNSA traded up $0.05 during mid-day trading on Wednesday, reaching $25.53. 262,534 shares of the company’s stock traded hands, compared to its average volume of 285,644. Kiniksa Pharmaceuticals Ltd has a 1-year low of $5.01 and a 1-year high of $28.67. The company has a fifty day simple moving average of $22.21 and a 200-day simple moving average of $17.52. The company has a market cap of $1.55 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of -11.45 and a beta of -0.02.

Get Kiniksa Pharmaceuticals Ltd alerts:

Kiniksa Pharmaceuticals (NASDAQ:KNSA) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, April 28th. The company reported ($0.48) earnings per share for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of ($0.63) by $0.15. Equities analysts expect that Kiniksa Pharmaceuticals Ltd will post -2.31 earnings per share for the current year.

In related news, EVP Thomas W. Beetham sold 13,752 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, June 10th. The stock was sold at an average price of $25.07, for a total value of $344,762.64. Following the sale, the executive vice president now owns 43,341 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $1,086,558.87. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available at the SEC website . Also, EVP Thomas W. Beetham sold 47,423 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, April 20th. The stock was sold at an average price of $19.06, for a total value of $903,882.38. Following the completion of the sale, the executive vice president now directly owns 32,107 shares in the company, valued at approximately $611,959.42. The disclosure for this sale can be found here . Company insiders own 59.92% of the company’s stock.

Several hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently made changes to their positions in the stock. Vivo Capital LLC bought a new stake in Kiniksa Pharmaceuticals during the 1st quarter valued at $11,750,000. Ikarian Capital LLC bought a new stake in Kiniksa Pharmaceuticals during the 1st quarter valued at $5,556,000. Spearhead Capital Advisors LLC bought a new stake in Kiniksa Pharmaceuticals during the 1st quarter valued at $4,192,000. ArrowMark Colorado Holdings LLC raised its stake in Kiniksa Pharmaceuticals by 11.6% during the 4th quarter. ArrowMark Colorado Holdings LLC now owns 2,283,661 shares of the company’s stock valued at $25,257,000 after acquiring an additional 238,153 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Nuveen Asset Management LLC raised its stake in Kiniksa Pharmaceuticals by 620.0% during the 1st quarter. Nuveen Asset Management LLC now owns 266,187 shares of the company’s stock valued at $4,120,000 after acquiring an additional 229,217 shares in the last quarter. 31.79% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Kiniksa Pharmaceuticals, Ltd., a clinical-stage biopharmaceutical company, focuses on the discovering, acquiring, developing, and commercializing therapeutic medicines for patients suffering from debilitating diseases with significant unmet medical need worldwide. Its clinical-stage product candidates include Rilonacept, which is in Phase II clinical trials for the treatment of recurrent pericarditis, an inflammatory cardiovascular disease; Mavrilimumab, a monoclonal antibody for the treatment of giant cell arteritis; and KPL-716, a monoclonal antibody, which is in Phase 1a/1b clinical trial for the treatment of prurigo nodularis and atopic dermatitis.

Further Reading: Recession

Receive News & Ratings for Kiniksa Pharmaceuticals Ltd Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Kiniksa Pharmaceuticals Ltd and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.