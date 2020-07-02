Komodo (KMD) Achieves Market Cap of $71.93 Million

Komodo (CURRENCY:KMD) traded down 2.9% against the dollar during the twenty-four hour period ending at 19:00 PM E.T. on July 2nd. During the last week, Komodo has traded down 13.1% against the dollar. One Komodo coin can now be bought for $0.60 or 0.00006533 BTC on cryptocurrency exchanges including Cryptopia, CoinExchange, Upbit and Bittrex. Komodo has a market cap of $71.93 million and approximately $2.94 million worth of Komodo was traded on exchanges in the last 24 hours.

Here is how similar cryptocurrencies have performed during the last 24 hours:

Zcash (ZEC) traded 0.1% higher against the dollar and now trades at $51.90 or 0.00568228 BTC.

Bitcoin Gold (BTG) traded down 8.4% against the dollar and now trades at $9.56 or 0.00104676 BTC.

Horizen (ZEN) traded 4.2% lower against the dollar and now trades at $6.57 or 0.00071972 BTC.

Zel (ZEL) traded down 0.8% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0428 or 0.00000469 BTC.

ZClassic (ZCL) traded 1.7% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.15 or 0.00001638 BTC.

CrypticCoin (CRYP) traded up 10.7% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0003 or 0.00000004 BTC.

Zero (ZER) traded up 1% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0920 or 0.00001007 BTC.

Hush (HUSH) traded 9.6% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.0757 or 0.00000828 BTC.

BitcoinZ (BTCZ) traded up 2.1% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0001 or 0.00000001 BTC.

Bitcoin Private (BTCP) traded down 13.8% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0918 or 0.00001005 BTC.

About Komodo

KMD is a dPoW/PoW coin that uses the Equihash hashing algorithm. Its genesis date was September 1st, 2016. Komodo’s total supply is 120,560,734 coins. Komodo’s official Twitter account is @komodoplatform and its Facebook page is accessible here . Komodo’s official website is komodoplatform.com . Komodo’s official message board is blog.komodoplatform.com . The Reddit community for Komodo is /r/komodoplatform and the currency’s Github account can be viewed here

Buying and Selling Komodo

Komodo can be bought or sold on these cryptocurrency exchanges: HitBTC, Bitbns, Upbit, CoinExchange, Binance, Cryptopia, Bittrex, Crex24 and BarterDEX. It is usually not possible to purchase alternative cryptocurrencies such as Komodo directly using U.S. dollars. Investors seeking to acquire Komodo should first purchase Ethereum or Bitcoin using an exchange that deals in U.S. dollars such as Coinbase, Changelly or Gemini. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Ethereum or Bitcoin to purchase Komodo using one of the exchanges listed above.

